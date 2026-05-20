“We appreciated you”: Coach Prime Mourns Passing of Longtime Colorado Reporter as His Wife Issues Statement

The Colorado Buffaloes community is mourning the heartbreaking loss of longtime reporter Adam Munsterteiger, a voice who helped tell the program’s story for years. Liz Munsterteiger, Adam’s wife, confirmed the news Tuesday night after he peacefully passed away in his sleep, surrounded by family. At the same time, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders stepped forward to honor his impact on the program.

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“Adam passed at 11:11 pm. Asleep, peaceful, and surrounded by love and family. As he always used to say to me: “I love you! You’re my favorite noun,” read the post by Liz.

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Munsterteiger shared close relationships with many people associated with the Buffaloes. Over the years, he developed bonds not only with players and coaches, but also with the behind-the-scenes figures who helped shape the culture around the program.

“We appreciated u… and respected u truly. Thank u for being u and I’m praying for the entire family, friends & loved ones. Adam is 1 of 1. God bless! ” wrote Sanders on X.

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In April, Munsterteiger suffered sudden and serious health problems. He kept the nature of his condition private, but the community was understandably concerned because he had to spend a week in the hospital. Donations were also organized to help his family through this difficult period.

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With time, reports emerged that Munsterteiger’s condition was improving, giving the Buffs community hope for a swift recovery. But sadly, he did not pull through, leaving behind a hole in the hearts of the Colorado faithful.

Munsterteiger created a lasting mark in Colorado Buffaloes history as the publisher of BuffStampede.com, a site he had managed since 2003. Through his tireless work as a writer, podcaster, and journalist, he helped turn the website into one of the best sources for everything related to the team.

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After graduating from Virginia Tech in 2003, Munsterteiger was offered a traditional beat writer role covering the Hokies. However, he quickly chose the opportunity to cover Colorado instead, moving to Boulder. That decision ultimately shaped his lasting legacy in Buffalo’s journalism over the next two decades.

Tributes pour in for Adam Munsterteiger

The entire college football community in the region has come forward to pay tribute to Adam Munsterteiger.

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“Incredibly sad day for all of us in media and the friends and family of @adamcm777,” On3 founder Shannon Terry wrote on social media. “Adam is as good as they come. He ran a market-leading fan site and was both a publisher and a talent. Was just an incredible human in every way. He will be missed. So sad. RIP, Adam.”

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Fellow writers who spent years alongside him, learning and building friendships, were also devastated. Brian Howell, a beat writer for 16 years, spent all of that time with Munsterteiger by his side.

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“Heartbroken about losing Adam,” Howell said. “We covered a lot of football games together and became good friends along the way. I loved sharing this beat with him and will miss him terribly. Rest in peace, my friend!”

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In moments like these, a football team is far more than just the players under the stadium lights. Every individual helps build it, working tirelessly on and behind the scenes, including reporters, staff members, photographers, trainers, and countless others who dedicate themselves to the culture and heartbeat of the program.