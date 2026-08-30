“We Can’t Do That”: Deion Sanders Announces Unusual Change for Colorado Football

Deion Sanders is not letting a clock ruin Colorado’s season opener. With the Buffaloes heading to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on Thursday, September 3, Coach Prime has rolled out a major practice shift. To prepare for an 8:00 PM Eastern kickoff, Colorado is flipping its daily schedule upside down and practicing under the lights.

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For months, Colorado players have been waking up at 5:00 AM for morning workouts. That early routine works fine in Boulder, but it creates a hidden problem for a night game in Atlanta. By the time the fourth quarter rolls around past 10:00 PM Eastern, a player’s body naturally wants to shut down and sleep.

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“We got to change the time,” Sanders said. “We’re gonna continue to change it as much as we can. Even when we get there, because we got to change. We can’t be all tied and sluggish and sleepy and yawn, and by the time kickoff, we can’t do that. We got to go out there right? We got to go out there ready.”

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To fix this, Coach Prime is completely shifting their internal biological clocks by moving practices to the evening. “We change got to change your body time. We got to change the schedule,” Sanders further stated.

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To force this biological reset, Coach Prime strictly banned 5:00 AM alarm clocks for game week. Players are instructed to sleep in late so that their peak physical energy occurs after sunset. On top of that, Sanders urged players to trade late-night video games and phone scrolling for extra playbook study, ensuring their minds stay sharp during night practices.

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Coach Prime openly warned them that he does not want to see anyone yawning or looking lazy when it is time to perform. When you are playing a tough team in front of a loud stadium, you cannot afford a slow start.

Adjusting to the night lights in Boulder is only step one. When the Buffaloes step onto the field at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, they will face a hostile crowd and a Georgia Tech team comfortable in Eastern Time. By simulating game-time conditions every night during practice, Colorado aims to eliminate early-game mistakes and late-game exhaustion.

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Before breaking this schedule news to the team, Coach Prime had a star-studded lineup of former NFL players and assistant coaches share their personal survival stories. These veterans talked about growing up with nothing, sleeping in press boxes, and constantly playing with a massive chip on their shoulders. They all shared two massive things in common: an unbelievable work ethic and a willingness to make painful sacrifices to achieve greatness.

The coaching staff explicitly told the players to “embrace the grind” and “stay greedy” for success. They want a hungry mindset that never feels satisfied with just being average.

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College football games are often decided by small margins. By controlling every detail from sleep cycles to late-night energy levels, Deion Sanders is betting that a reset body clock will give Colorado the edge it needs when the lights turn on in Atlanta.