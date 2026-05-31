“We Deserve to Be Happy”: Twice-Divorced Deion Sanders Opens Up About Finding Love With Karrueche Tran

A few months ago, as Deion Sanders recovered from bladder cancer surgery, he told Karrueche Tran that he would understand if she chose to walk away. The road ahead was uncertain, and Sanders didn’t want her to feel obligated to stay through it. But Tran remained by his side throughout the ordeal, a gesture the Colorado coach has since credited with changing his perspective on relationships.

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That’s probably why Deion Sanders, after several years of being single, has seemingly found love again. For a man who had two public divorces, it’s a welcome change. A change that has kept the Buffs’ head coach happy, as he opened up about it in detail on The Morning Run Live podcast.

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“Hey, you brought it up, coach, that kids are loving their new stepmama now?” the host asked Sanders. Although Coach Prime was a bit hesitant at first, he presented a sensible perspective, considering what he has gone through over the years.

“You know, I don’t have to. Remember that,” Coach Prime said. “I think I deserve to be happy; you deserve to be happy, Chico, you deserve to be happy. We deserve to be happy, man. We work our bu-ts off, and if we’re working our bu-ts off mainly to bring others joy, that’s still a blessing of the occupation that God gave us. And we deserve, in return, we deserve to be at peace, number one. But happy.”

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Last summer, Coach Prime revealed doctors had diagnosed him with bladder cancer. He underwent bladder removal surgery and later announced he was cancer-free. The health battle became one of the most vulnerable periods of his life. For the first time, fans saw him looking less like Prime Time and more like someone simply trying to get through a difficult season of life. That is where Tran quietly entered the story.

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The relationship first gained major attention when she appeared alongside Sanders during Deion Jr.’s vlog about his father’s cancer treatment. She was sitting in a hospital room when she probably didn’t have to. At one point, Tran appeared visibly emotional while discussing his surgery and recovery. Those clips immediately sparked dating rumors, but they also showed something else: she was around during the hard part.

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For Sanders, that mattered. He has been married twice before. First, it was to Carolyn Chambers and later to Pilar Sanders. He also spent years engaged to producer Tracey Edmonds, whose relationship with him ended in 2023. So when Sanders recently opened up about finding happiness again, the comments carried more significance than typical celebrity relationship gossip.

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“Good woman, good person,” Sanders said on the We Got Time Today podcast with Rocsi Diaz. “[She] has added so much to my life, and my days, and my moments. I’m smiling!”

The timing probably matters too. Over the last year, Sanders has gone through more personal change than many people experience in a decade. His cancer diagnosis forced him to slow down. His sons left Boulder to pursue careers in the pros. And his Buffs also didn’t look good last year. Yet during interviews this year, Coach Prime sounded at peace.

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Coach Prime’s health and past relationships have given him a new perspective on life

While speaking about Tran during Super Bowl week, Sanders said what he loved most was her “honesty of heart and soul.” We do not usually hear the 58-year-old Hall of Famer describe relationships the same way he might have decades earlier. The priorities change. The things people search for change. Health scares tend to do that, especially if your past relationships have been far from smooth.

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“What I went through last year, it triggered something in me to start living,” Deion Sanders said in a video posted by Deion Jr. As for Tran, she also spoke about sticking with Coach Prime, even though he allowed her to move out of it. “If I had dipped, I would’ve taken the easy way out. It was hard, it was difficult mentally to see you go through that struggle. But we made it work,” Tran explained.

Coming from a man who has experienced two divorces, public breakups, family challenges, major health scares, and decades in the spotlight, his perspective is less like a romantic slogan and more like someone finally permitting himself to stop carrying everything alone.