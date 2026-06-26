“We Don’t Allow Her”: Deion Sanders Reveals New Restrictions for Mother Owing to Persistent Health Issues

Since his playing days, Deion Sanders has discussed the impact his mother has had on his life. As a single mom, she made so many sacrifices for him that he ensured she was the first beneficiary of his first NFL paycheck. He not only got her a house immediately, but her retirement also began the day he turned pro. However, what has always been an admirable mother-and-son relationship is now becoming one plagued with several health issues, as the inevitability of old age sets in.

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“@mommaconnie21 may not be who she use to be in the kitchen and we don’t allow her to drive no-mo but she is still HER!” Sanders said in an Instagram post on June 25, which included a photo of the mother and the son. “Also we need a HEARING AID DEAL! My mama missing some good conversations about her.”

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The first revelation of Knight’s health issue came last month when she appeared on Coach Prime’s Instagram page, walking around his property with him. Sanders jokingly asked her to do a high step for the camera. However, she ignored his request and walked off, not knowing whether it was intentional or if she genuinely did not hear. Her response forced Sanders to attach a light caption to the video.

“My mama use to beat my kids running, and I asked her could she high-step just one-mo-time for me! She played like she ain’t hear me, but then again, she probably didn’t. We got to get her the 2027 hearing aids that ain’t came out yet. All Hearing aid companies, let’s Go baby.” wrote Deion on IG on May 30, sharing a video clip of him and his mother walking.

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Alongside her hearing, she has also become less active than she used to be. Again, Sanders revealed the information in another video where they had a similar walk. She soon grew so weary that she needed a side-by-side to return home. Regardless of her “fussing and cussing,” Sanders lauded her for walking half a mile, describing it as a “moment I will cherish.” He also called out anyone who was willing to do a “my mama vs yo mama” challenge in a 40-yard dash to prove she was just good enough for her age.

Connie Knight complains about restrictions

The family has taken Knight’s health seriously with the restrictions placed on her, but it looks like she would rather they not. In a video on the Well Off Media YouTube channel, Deion Sanders Jr. was seen speaking with his grandmother in the kitchen while throwing in a light joke.

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“Grandma, are you trying to go to Onyx? Onyx, the strip club?” he asked. Coach Prime’s mother initially ignored her grandson’s question. But another family member continued the gag, asking, “When are we hitting the casino?”

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In response, Knight spoke as if she were unaware of her old age and blamed the family for not taking her out as much as they should. But she soon came to terms with her reality, admitting, “and I can’t go because it’s too far.”