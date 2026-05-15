“We Gonna Do Our Own”: Deion Sanders Vows to Reveal What Really Happened During Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Draft Process

Family is where Deion Sanders never steps back. Even a year after Shedeur’s draft slide, that hurt still seems fresh. Speaking on the KTV show, Coach Prime made it clear the Sanders family no longer wants others shaping the story. They now want to tell, in their own words, what really happened.

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“And it’s still a puzzle. One day, we’re not gonna wait for anybody. With the Sanders combined, we are our own media conglomerate. We’re gonna do our own. It’s not going to be a 30 for 30. It’s gonna be a 2 for 100. We’re going to keep it 100 with two and tell what really happened,” Sanders said.

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Before draft night, the process around Shedeur had already become unusual. Reports after the combine questioned how he handled interviews, and some evaluators openly wondered how his confidence and spotlight would translate to an NFL locker room. Deion Sanders feels major sports networks twist facts for views. By filming everything themselves, the Sanders family ensures nobody else controls their story. They want the world to see the raw, unfiltered truth of those painful draft days without any outside editing.

Deion Sanders acknowledged the frustration fueled by social media, but he made it clear that the Sanders family uses its platforms to control its own story and shape its own narrative, not to tear others down.

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“All Sanders could combine all our media and push one button, and we were pretty large if we wanted to do that, but we don’t care to do that. But Shilo spoke up for his brother, and he was ridiculed for that. We understand, but that’s where we are in the media. You know, just because someone has an ESPN or CNN or whatever on a flagship, that doesn’t mean you’re more potent than this man here because he has a voice. He might not have been educated in school to articulate themselves properly, but he has a voice.”

Imago October 26, 2025 Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 arrives to the stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. /CSM Foxborough United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251026_zma_c04_469 Copyright: xEricaxDenhoffx

Shedeur Sanders expected an early selection, but he waited in agonizing suspense until the fifth round. Despite having Deion, an NFL legend, as his father, he fell to the 144th pick for the Cleveland Browns. While his on-field talent was undeniable, rumors suggested behind-the-scenes NFL politics caused his slide.

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“I tell you this much, what I heard from someone that’s in the NFL that the NFL told [teams] don’t draft him, do not draft him,” NFL legend Eric Dickerson said. “We’re going to make an example of him. And this came from a very good source, a very good source. NFL was going to have him not get drafted to basically show you ‘This is what happens when you do this.’”

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Deion Sanders has been standing up for his son on social media ever since the NFL Draft

Deion Sanders has embodied the accurate definition of fatherhood, standing firmly beside his son through every high and low. For Coach Prime, the draft process never centered solely on where Shedeur Sanders would land; he saw it as part of a much larger journey. Deion Sanders believes his son can thrive under pressure, and he considers the unexpected draft slide nothing more than a minor obstacle on the path to a brighter future.

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“You’ve got to understand, when that last name is on your back, naysayers are going to attack and ridicule you,” said Deion Sanders, Buffs’ head coach.

After the Cleveland Browns drafted his son, Deion Sanders took to social media and posted three simple words, “God is Good!” — alongside a few photos of the father-son duo. Even after the draft, things weren’t that easy for Shedeur, as he faced many difficulties proving his worth as a starting QB and even securing a spot on the roster. As a father and his coach, Deion Sanders, posted a motivational tweet to cheer his son up.

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“Make it work, make it happen & make it right! You can make it if u try, if u don’t quit & if u believe,” he wrote. Encouraging not just Shedeur but rather everyone to just keep on going and focusing on the power of trying. He believes that if you keep trying, believe in yourself, and don’t quit, you can make it. “Whatever it is that u desire, it’s gonna require Work, Discipline, Patience & Consistency,” he added.

It is no longer just about football or draft grades. It is about a father teaching his son how to survive when the system seems entirely stacked against him. Until their own documentary releases, Deion is making sure Shedeur’s chin stays high, proving that true worth is built on the field, not in a committee room.