“We Got to Get Her…”: Deion Sanders Seeks Public Help After Noticing Mother’s New Health Issue

Deion Sanders was filming one of his usual moments with his mother, Connie Knight, during a walk around his property, when a simple request turned into a joke at her expense. As the Colorado coach asked the 80-year-old if she could high-step for the camera one more time, Connie appeared to brush him off and kept walking. Whether she was ignoring him or genuinely didn’t hear him, Sanders quickly landed on his own explanation, turning the moment into a playful callout on social media.

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“My mama use to beat my kids running, and I asked her could she high-step just one-mo-time for me! She played like she ain’t hear me, but then again, she probably didn’t. We got to get her the 2027 hearing aids that ain’t came out yet. All Hearing aid companies, let’s Go baby. @mommaconnie21! All Truth!” wrote Deion on IG on Saturday, May 30, sharing a video clip of him and his mother walking.

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For a family that lives by loud game-day chants and boisterous laughter, missing what loved ones say cuts deep. Deion isn’t just joking when he calls out hearing aid companies on public social media. He’s asking anyone in the industry who can deliver cutting-edge technology to reach out, because standard off-the-shelf aids won’t cut it for the woman who sacrificed everything for him.

Deion suspects that her hearing has decreased with age, but her age has limited her mobility; she no longer walks long distances. During an off-season vacation at his scenic estate, while Deion and his mother were walking around his property, she grew fatigued, and he called for a side-by-side to take her back to the house.

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The Colorado head coach shared that video on social media, writing, “She moaned and groaned, but we made it a half mile, which was tremendous for her. She’s fussing & cussing, but this is a moment I will cherish.”

That didn’t stop Coach Prime from making funny memories with his mother. He also wrote, “I still will take my mama vs yo mama in the 40 [yard dash] right now. 65 & over, we got this,” adding a bit of humor and defending his mother’s underlying fitness. Recently, a hilarious exchange between Deion and Connie regarding selling her house was captured by Deion Jr. for Well Off Media.

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Deion teased his mother, admitting that she “cussed him out” because he sold her home. Connie fired back, asking, “How can you sell somebody’s house and they don’t have nowhere to sleep?” However, he assured that his mother, Connie, was going to be “highly blessed,” telling her, “Pick a house that you want, and we got it.”

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But not only Deion; his sons’ love for their grandma sometimes comes with a lighthearted tease. In a widely shared video, Deion Sanders filmed his grandmother, and looking at her style and fresh sneakers, he playfully asked, “Did you win best dressed today?” However, Grandma Connie hit back with confidence, “No! I don’t have to win it because I know I got it! I’ll be ready every day, don’t I?”

Despite this playful relationship, Coach Prime never misses a chance to mention her sacrifice in shaping him.

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Deion Sanders’ take on his mother’s sacrifice

Connie Knight is the absolute why behind Deion Sanders’ success. Growing up with a single mother, he showed her hard work. His mother worked endless hours and night shifts in the hospital as a cleaning lady to provide essentials for Deion and his sister. That’s why she never got a chance to attend Sanders’ game.

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“My mama, it’s still to this day, is her. Never complain, never took a day off work,” said Sanders. “She never saw me play ball in high school, not that she didn’t want to; she was working.”

He took her absences as motivation and promised at 7, “I’m going to make a lot of money so you never have to work again. And when it’s time for her to see me play, she’s going to fly first class.” In 1989, when he was selected in the NFL, he kept that promise. Since then, Deion has made every effort to give her the life she deserves.

On 2026 Mother’s Day, he showed his love to her, writing, “You are a role model of consistency. Thank you, Mom, for just being you. Ain’t no Mama like you. I love you, Mom.”