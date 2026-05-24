“We Got U”: Deion Sanders Offers Support to Late Colorado Reporter’s Wife Amid Financial Struggles

After losing a player earlier this year, the Colorado football community lost another key member. Buffs insider Adam Munsterteiger died on Tuesday, May 19. His wife, Liz Munsterteiger, announced the news on X and sought financial support for herself and her three kids. In a response, Deion Sanders publicly showed his sympathy and solidarity with the family.

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Coach Prime, who had earlier prayed for the Munsterteiger family before Adam’s demise, quoted a tweet from Liz, “‘We Love you and we appreciate u. We got u!”

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His tweet was a response to Liz’s comments after a GoFundMe account was opened in the aftermath of Adam’s death, with the label “Support for Adam Munsterteiger’s Family.” However, Liz could not help but let her charity tendencies take over, as she soon posted a tweet imploring people not to inconvenience themselves to make the donation.

“@adamcm777 and I took a lot of misplaced pride in not asking for help,” Liz wrote on X. “We never wanted to burden anyone. We always believed we could pull through our challenges together. As you all know, that long recovery didn’t happen. He was taken from this world much too soon. If you feel called to donate, please only do so if it will not cause hardship, inconvenience, or discomfort in your own day-to-day life. Our family is so deeply grateful for the love and support we have already received.”

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Adam was admitted to the hospital in April. At the time, Liz was reluctant to seek help, even though she knew Adam’s recovery would take time. Eventually, she asked some friends to organize a meal train while she stayed to help out in the hospital. Sadly, it did not turn out as expected, as Adam eventually passed away.

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Coach Prime has been one of the family’s mainstays during Adam’s sickness. He never failed to share tweets to update the Colorado community on Adam’s well-being. Even on the day he died, Coach Prime reposted a tweet from Philip Dukes to notify the community of his condition. After a while, he quoted the tweet, adding that he was still praying for the late reporter.

“Yo Buff Nation. Adam from Buff Stampede isn’t doing too well right now and could use all the prayers and support you can give. It is my understanding his health took a sudden turn last night, and he’s fighting for his life. Please pray!”

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It is the second death in the Colorado football community since Dominiq Ponder died in March. And even in Ponder’s case, Sanders was so helpful that Ponder’s mother thanked for his support of her family.

Adam Munsterteiger continued the show despite being sick

Munsterteiger covered Colorado football and basketball and built BuffStampede.com over two decades ago, which has since become one of the top Colorado sites. He was so passionate about his job that even while he was in the hospital, he still appeared on his YouTube show. Expressing his shock at Adam’s commitment, an X user lauded him for his consistency.

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“OMG😱 I wasn’t expecting a show this week, so I must agree with this YouTube comment @adamcm777 what a LEGENDARY, admirable way to still show up in spite of being in the hospital bed. Much respect 🫡 and appreciation for your dedication. Please take care of YOURSELF. 🙏🏾 4 You.”

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Despite Liz’s caution, the Munsterteger family has been showered with tributes and words of encouragement from the Colorado Buffaloes community and across college football. So far, over $33k has been raised toward a $70k target.