“We Learn From It”: Michigan AD Addresses Lingering Fallout From Sherrone Moore Scandal

For several years, the noise around Michigan’s off-field acts hasn’t stopped. From the sign-stealing scandal to Sherrone Moore’s firing, the program hasn’t had a breather yet. And if that wasn’t enough? Moore’s court hearings, the public statements, the endless headlines, and the uncomfortable feeling that one of college football’s proudest programs was slowly watching its image crack in public were agonizing for UM fans to witness.

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Now, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has finally spoken more openly about the situation. And his words did not sound like those of an angry administrator trying to win a PR battle. They sounded more like someone carrying disappointment around like a heavy winter coat.

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“My goal is to limit the impact that it has on the great people that we have in our department,” Manuel said. “But we deal with it. And we learn from it. And we get better. That’s what I’ve always tried to do. That’s what I was taught to do by my mom and dad, and, Bo Schembechler, and a lot of great leaders along the way.”

Michigan fired Sherrone Moore last December after an internal investigation revealed that he was having an “inappropriate” relationship with a female staffer. But the firing wasn’t the only thing that put Michigan into the spotlight. After his firing, police arrested the former UM head coach and charged him with breaking, trespassing, and threatening the female staffer in her apartment. Although Moore has now reached a plea deal on most of his serious charges, the program continues to grapple with the effects of his firing.

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Michigan already carried heavy public pressure before this situation. The NCAA investigation into the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal had already dragged the school into years of national debate. Moore himself was linked to parts of that investigation as the NCAA examined deleted text messages and recruiting violations connected to the broader case.

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So when the newer allegations involving Moore emerged, many fans around college football reacted with exhaustion more than shock. It felt like Michigan could not escape controversy, no matter how many games it won. That frustration spilled everywhere online. Even as the legal process moves toward resolution, the emotional damage surrounding the program has persisted. That is what Manuel appeared to address in his recent comments.

“I always aim for steadiness,” Manuel said. “Believe me, this is not anything that I’ve desired or wanted or hoped for. But I deal with it. My goal as a leader is to provide steadiness in the wake of dealing with issues to the rest of the department, my staff, and student-athletes. We have done that as a department and an organization. I don’t take any of it lightly. It’s not something I welcome, but we’ve dealt with it.”

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Some critics questioned whether Michigan’s athletic department had deeper cultural problems. Reports later stated the university spent millions of dollars reviewing both the Moore situation and the broader athletic department environment. Still, Manuel pushed back against the idea that the review automatically meant he personally was under investigation.

“That’s not how I see it,” he said. “People want to couch it; what I want is for people to understand that 99.9% of the people here are doing things the right way… We’ve had our issues, and we’re not perfect, and I don’t know any organization that’s without issues and people issues. We’ve had our issues, and we deal with them. And we try to improve every time.”

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The human side of the story has also become even more complicated after reports surfaced that Manuel had learned about concerns involving Moore’s mental health before the firing occurred. That has added another layer of sadness to a situation already filled with disappointment.

Warde Manuel wishes the best for Sherrone Moore’s future

According to reports, days before the program fired Moore, Michigan’s AD, Warde Manuel got to know that Moore was going through serious mental health issues. But considering the delicacy of the situation, the program had to terminate his employment. To do that, Manuel went one-on-one with Moore and had an open conversation, without human resources or security present. And even now, despite everything, Manuel feels sympathetic to Moore as a human being.

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“I want Sherrone to get through this and to move forward for him and his family, and so I don’t have a reaction to the sentencing itself, more of a reaction to him as a person,” Manuel said after Moore was handed 18 months’ probation by the court. “I want him and everyone who’s affected to be able to get through it, to move forward, and to learn from it and to be better. That’s the way I think about it. I don’t judge any of the outcomes or the things that he’s going through.”

As for Michigan, the school has hired two separate law firms to investigate the athletic department’s workings and to clean the house. The football program has now hired Kyle Whittingham as its new head coach, and the aim is to build a clean legacy going forward. Despite everything, though, Manuel’s tenure as AD has been marked by unrelenting success. UM’s basketball program just won the national championship, and its ice hockey team reached the championship final.