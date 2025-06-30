“We Need You”: Ailing Deion Sanders Receives 100-YO Colorado Superfan’s Plea After Health Update

“A place where someone still thinks about you is a place you can call home.” This quote was said by a fictional character, but the message it gives is all but fictitious. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has never been one who lacks attention, be it for his personality, coaching, or philanthropy. But right now, when he is recovering from an undisclosed health issue back in his house in Texas, he is still in thoughts and memories of a super fan in Colorado, his home.

The superfan we are talking about has been part of the Buffaloes’ soul for generations, a living bridge between the black-and-gold past and the Deion Sanders era. At 100 years old, it won’t do justice to call her just a superfan; she’s an icon, and a really famous one at that. So when Colorado’s official team realtor, Laura Levy, sat down with her for dinner, it wasn’t just another quiet evening. “I had dinner with this ray of sunshine last night,” Levy posted, summing up what generations of Buffs fans already know. Who, you ask? In Deion’s words, she is “the greatest buff of all time.” It’s Peggy Coppom, a.k.a. Miss Peggy. And just to let you know, Miss Peggy doesn’t just love the program; she is the program.

“She recorded a private video message to @DeionSanders, sending him extra prayers for continued healing,” Levy wrote. “It started with ‘Hey, Good Lookin’!’ and ended with ‘We need you, Coach!’” That final line has since touched a lot of hearts, becoming a rallying cry from the Buffs faithful. Levy added, “100 years old and still spinning circles around the rest of us. She’s something else.” With her charm, positivity, and unwavering support, Miss Peggy reminded everyone why college football is not like the rest of the sport. Because it gives us connection and belongingness.

This brief moment resonated deeply with the Colorado community. Sanders regularly has superstars like Michael Irvin and Barry Sanders visiting him and praying for his quick recovery. But this message will hit him differently, simply because it comes from a 100-year-old who has been a genuine fan of the sport for decades. And Deion and Miss Peggy’s bond goes way back.

Back in 2024, for Miss Peggy’s 100th birthday, Deion flew her out to the Buffaloes’ bowl game against BYU. The stadium burst into the cheers of “Happy Birthday,” and Deion said, “She is the epitome of CU Buffs. She’s the epitome of Buff Nation, She is the rock that holds us all together, and I’m thankful to know her. I really am.” Also, she’s been going to Colorado games since 1940, so let’s not take Miss Peggy lightly.

While Sanders hasn’t publicly responded to the video, the sentiment won’t go unnoticed. Miss Peggy’s gesture tops the long list of uplifting stories around Sanders’ tenure; only this one didn’t come from the field or the locker room. It came from a true believer in black and gold who’s seen a century of life and decades of college football but still sees Deion Sanders as her coach.

As Coach Prime recovers, there’s no shortage of support. But few messages will echo louder than Peggy’s. Her simple plea, “We need you,” was a heartfelt reminder that for all the headlines Sanders generates, it’s the quiet voices that often mean the most.

Signs of optimism surround Coach Prime’s recovery

After enduring eight surgeries on his foot and the amputation of two toes due to blood clots, Coach Prime is still resilient, and there’s hope for him to come back soon. Even amid uncertainty, his spirit remains unshaken, and he’s not going through it alone. This time, he has his grandson, Snow, to lift his mood and remind him of the joy waiting just outside the recovery room.

The public still doesn’t know exactly what Coach Prime is dealing with, as both he and his family have chosen to keep the details private. Shedeur Sanders made it clear at Browns minicamp that he wouldn’t speak on it, choosing instead to focus on his NFL path. Yet, through Deion’s social media, fans get glimpses of his healing process. A recent Instagram post showed the coach lying down with his grandson happily perched on his chest. “Smile baby, because I’m here and I still have a chance,” Sanders wrote. That hopeful tone, combined with the quiet strength in his message, was enough to lift spirits across the Buffs fanbase.

The recovery is far from a solo journey. His eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., has been by his side in Texas, offering emotional support and sharing updates. In a heartfelt post, Coach Prime thanked his son for being there every step of the way. “#Every little step I take My son @deionsandersjr has been there, so we’ve decided to keep on stepping!” the coach wrote, beaming in a photo of the two walking together. Former NFL star and close friend Michael Irvin also visited and shared that Coach Prime was laughing and feeling more like himself again. With fall camp on the horizon, all signs are pointing toward a return that could reignite the Buffaloes’ stadium with the same energy only Coach Prime can bring.