‘We Want Them’: Deion Sanders Reverses Course on Colorado Roster Weeks After Closing Door on Former CU Athletes

Deion Sanders has never been afraid to change his mind when winning is on the line, but his latest U-turn caught even Boulder off guard. Just weeks after slamming the door on former players seeking an extra year of college eligibility, Coach Prime did a complete 180 during his fall press conference.

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The message was simple. If a former Buffalo can help Colorado win games right now, the door isn’t just open, Coach Prime wants them back in black and gold.

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“If they can help us, we certainly want them,” Sanders said at yesterday’s press conference. “We’ve talked about all those guys. I think Buck as well. You don’t forget Buck. I mean, Buck kicked the darn ball out of the end zone every darn time.”

“I think he would be the first guy that we’re looking to affirm, but we’re praying that those votes or whatever that is in front of the judges, they go straight, especially with Ezra and a couple others. It would be kind to have those young men included in what we’re trying to accomplish this year.”

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The sudden opportunity stems from a federal court ruling granting extended eligibility to athletes from the 2022 season. When the decision first came down, Sanders publicly shot down any idea of a reunion.

Coach Prime takes immense pride in his program’s historic 3.011 cumulative GPA, and he made it clear he had zero patience for guys who flunked out on their way out the door. In Sanders’ eyes, if a player didn’t respect the classroom when he left, he didn’t deserve a second chance to wear the Buffalo logo.

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Coach Prime takes academics very seriously, and he did not want anyone coming back who would ruin the team’s historic 3.011 cumulative grade point average. He felt those players left the program in a really bad spot when they walked away the first time.

But ideal principles often run straight into football reality. As fall camp got underway, Colorado’s coaching staff took a hard look at their depth chart and realized they had immediate fires to extinguish before opening the season against Georgia Tech. Pride takes a backseat when you need pass rushers and reliable special teams legs to stay competitive in major college football.

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Sanders and his staff had to put their feelings aside and figure out the confusing legal rules of the new NCAA system to see who could actually help them on the field. Now, the door is officially open, but it is definitely not an easy transition for just anyone to make. Coach Prime made it very clear that any returning player must have clean academic records and cannot be slacking off in school.

Bringing back familiar faces isn’t as simple as handing out shoulder pads, though. The administration has to vet every athlete through NCAA compliance standards, ensuring proper academic standing and clear amateur status. Former placekicker Alejandro Mata, who briefly signed with an indoor football team, and edge-rusher Keaten Wade are prime targets to boost position groups that desperately need experience. Up front, defensive tackle Ezra Christensen offers immediate muscle for a thin trench unit.

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The door in Boulder is no longer locked, but the standard remains standing at the entrance. Sanders is offering a bridge back to former players who can make an immediate impact on Saturday afternoons, provided they handle their business in the classroom first. As the Buffs gear up for a pivotal campaign, Coach Prime is showing that while his standards don’t bend, his roster strategy is flexible enough to win.