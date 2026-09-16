“Wear a Helmet”: LSU Fans Warned About Personal Safety After Lane Kiffin Worried About Security Issue Against Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss was always going to be one of the wildest storylines of the 2026 college football season, if not the wildest. Now, with the LSU Tigers set to walk into Oxford on Saturday, the conversation has taken another turn, with concerns about just how intense the atmosphere could become.

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After ditching Ole Miss on the eve of their first-ever playoff run for the LSU Tigers, fans in Mississippi and Oxford have been waiting for his return. Ole Miss fans have had months to think about what is to come this weekend. Apparently, word around the block is that it might end up being the most toxic game in college sports history.

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Chris Phillips and Cole Thompson of SEC Unfiltered recently discussed just how heated things could get when Kiffin finally walks back into Oxford. Phillips didn’t exactly sugarcoat his thoughts.

“This is a rivalry we don’t like,” Phillips said on the SEC Unfiltered Podcast. “People are going to be going for each other’s d—s.”

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He then made it clear that he wasn’t encouraging anybody to cross the line. But the question, according to Phillips, is just how much security Kiffin will have around him.

“But I wonder what the security around Kiffin’s going to be like. Let me ask you truly, genuinely. People are coming for blood this weekend. If you’re an LSU fan and you try, I just wear a helmet. That’s all I’m saying. Wear a helmet.”

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It sounds like the kind of exaggerated warning you would expect from a college football talk show. But this time, there is actually a pretty serious security operation being put together in Oxford.

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Ole Miss is increasing its law enforcement presence for the game, with additional support coming from outside the area. Mobile, Alabama, is sending crowd-control officers, while New Orleans is providing mounted police. Louisiana State Police are also expected to provide additional support for the LSU team, apparently after Lane Kiffin’s comments yesterday.

So the “wear a helmet” line might be funny, but nobody involved in Saturday’s game is treating security as a joke.

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The situation is also bigger than simply Kiffin returning to his old stadium. LSU and Ole Miss enter the matchup ranked No. 7 and No. 8 nationally, respectively, with both teams sitting at 2-0. That gives the game big-time SEC implications before you even add the Kiffin storyline. Moreover, this is the first time both teams are playing each other as top-10 teams in about 67 years.

And Kiffin himself has acknowledged that there are genuine concerns surrounding his return.

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The LSU coach has spoken about “real safety issues” related to the level of attention and hostility surrounding the trip. At the same time, he has suggested that much of the attention will be directed toward him rather than his players.

The co-host Cole Thompson brought up another former Kiffin-related homecoming while discussing the security situation.

He pointed to Jim Schlossnagle’s return to Texas A&M after leaving for Texas, noting how much discussion there was around security even for a college baseball game.

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Then he compared that situation to what is coming on Saturday.

“That’s college baseball, which is the niche fan base. This is national-level college football. I promise you, you are an absolute madman if you’re going to this game as an LSU fan,” Thompson said. “And the security better be… When we say, ‘Oh, you need to call the National Guard,’ no, no, no, no, no. We’re saying that with a straight face. You need to call the National Guard.”

Not only he, but Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry joked about sending Kiffin into Oxford on an F-16 and the team on a C-130. He also said security would be “really tight” and suggested the National Guard might be needed.

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Of course, the goal is not to turn Saturday’s game into anything beyond a heated college football matchup. Ole Miss officials and local authorities have emphasized crowd control and public safety, while coaches and administrators have called for fans to keep things under control.

Still, it is hard to remember the last time a regular-season SEC game came with this much baggage before kickoff.

It would be foolish to think there won’t be any throwing around of objects. Last time, when Kiffin left the Tennessee job for the USC gig and returned for the Vols over a decade later as a head coach, fans threw mustard and golf balls at him.

This time could be much worse unless they tighten up security.