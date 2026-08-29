“We’d Have to Make a Cut”: Jon Sumrall Confirms Where Florida Stands After Conversations About Adding NFL Players

College football is facing a wild new reality after the Power Four conferences voted to bar former NFL rookies from returning to campus. LSU already snatched up two players caught in the fallout, leaving everyone in SEC country asking where Florida stands. Gators’ head coach Jon Sumrall did not dodge the question, and his answer tells you everything about his mindset.

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“I’ll say this: we’re not in a position right now,” Sumrall said on Paul Finebaum’s Show. “We’re adding anybody our football team, and then we’re going to follow suit with what Commissioner Sankey, our presidents, and athletic directors in our league voted upon.

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Our football team, our roster right now is currently full, anyways, and so to bring somebody on, we got to make a. We’d have to make a cut, which I’m not really doing it for guys that have been here all summer training, preparing, and that sort of thing.”

SEC programs are bound by strict roster caps, and Florida is already maxed out. Adding a late NFL cut is not as simple as handing out a new jersey. To bring in a pro player today, Sumrall would have to walk into his own locker room and fire a player who did everything right all off-season.

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Pushing a kid out the door after he spent three brutal months grinding through summer heat just to make space for a late-arriving NFL cut crosses a line for Sumrall. In his mind, integrity in the locker room matters more than chasing short-term talent upgrades on paper.

Taking over a storied SEC program comes with massive pressure to win right away. With rivals around the conference scouring waivers for instant-impact pros, the temptation to upgrade at any cost is huge. But burning locker room trust before your very first kickoff can ruin a team faster than any talent fix can save it.

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Sumrall’s priority remains fixed on the players in his own locker room as Florida locks in for its season opener against Florida Atlantic. For a first-year SEC head coach, guarding team chemistry from day one matters far more than making a splashy late-summer roster move.

Mind you, just like Lane Kiffin, Sumrall is open-minded when it comes to improving his team. In a normal situation, if a unique roster addition comes along that gives the Gators a clear competitive advantage, he would definitely look into it.

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Last year, he took a gamble on Jake Retzlaff, the same athlete everyone had given up on following his exit from BYU. It yielded massive returns for Tulane, as the Green Wave clinched their inaugural playoff berth and went toe-to-toe with Ole Miss on the big stage.

However, this time around, given the incredibly weird legal drama surrounding this specific rookie rule, he reiterated that Florida is absolutely not doing it as we speak right now.

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Ultimately, his stance shows that the Gators are prioritizing stability, loyalty, and conference rules over chasing short-term professional talent.

While other schools across the country might scramble to exploit the new legal loopholes, Florida is content with the team they have. Sumrall is betting on the guys who have been committed to the program from day one to lead the team forward.