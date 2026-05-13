“We’d Lose Everything”: Dabo Swinney Responds to Backlash as He Gets Brutally Honest on Clemson’s Struggles

Dabo Swinney is tired of people acting like Clemson has the same money and advantages as college football’s biggest programs. So when he talked about the gap between the Tigers and teams like Notre Dame during the ACC spring meetings, fans immediately took it as a shot.

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The whole thing started on Greg McElroy’s podcast when Dabo Swinney was asked about Clemson entering another offseason with lower expectations. Instead of pretending the Tigers are some sleeping giant loaded with unlimited resources, he leaned into the underdog angle that has fueled his program for years.

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“At Clemson, we’ve always gotta have a chip on our shoulder,” he said. “We don’t have some of the things that some of the schools that we’ve played and had to compete with over the years have. It’s just the way it is… We’re 4-2 against Notre Dame. Notre Dame has their own TV station. They make their own rules. They print their own money. They’ve got, like, a money machine in the backyard or something.”

And that’s how Dabo Swinney became the No. 1 enemy in South Bend. By Monday, he admitted he was getting “hate mail” over his comments. But his explanation at the ACC meetings revealed where Clemson sees itself in this new era.

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“If we just met at the middle field and compared budgets and alumni bases and total revenues, and we compared five-stars and recruiting rankings, we would lose everything,” Swinney said.

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Dabo Swinney isn’t just talking about Notre Dame. He’s talking about the schools operating with roster budgets touching $40-45 million while everyone else tries to keep up. And Clemson is just trying to stay elite without becoming reckless.

“We may not have a $45 million roster like some teams, but we’ve got enough,” Swinney added. “We’ve just gotta be good with it.”

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His frustration is clearly about the lack of guardrails. The College Sports Commission was supposed to create structure around NIL deals. But everybody’s waiting for enforcement that hasn’t really arrived yet.

“The problem is, there was supposed to be a cap,” he said at the spring meetings. “But that’s just the floor now… I think that’s part of what everybody’s looking forward to, is clarity on where it goes from the NIL standpoint with the CSC.”

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What Dabo Swinney is trying to say might be that Clemson can compete. But they can’t survive a pure bidding war forever. And what happens when they meet a $42 million roster team early? The Tigers are opening the year under the lights in Baton Rouge against LSU, now led by Lane Kiffin. ESPN’s College GameDay is already heading there for Week 1. And now, questions are there for this once perennial ACC champion who came off a disappointing 2025 season.

Dabo Swinney unleashes frustration on Clemson’s 2025 season

Clemson finished 7-6 last year and so did LSU. They had nine players drafted and somehow only won seven games last season. That’s underachievement. Dabo Swinney admitted exactly that.

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“We grossly underachieved and underperformed and did not coach or play to our potential,” he said. “A frustrating year, but just a year. It’s not a bad decade, you know? I don’t push back on the criticism from last year, right? We stunk, I stunk. We didn’t coach to our potential and we didn’t play to our potential and that’s my job as a head coach.”

That’s a rare level of honesty from a coach with two national titles. But he also said one bad year does not erase a decade-long dominance.

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“We’ve been in the playoff twice, this decade, two years, two years ago,” he added. “So nobody pushes back on our disappointment for last year. But the narrative of our program … it’s just not accurate. It’s just not accurate. Now, if we go have a bunch of bad years, that’s different, but we’ve had one bad year in 15 years.”

Still, the anxiety is there. College football is changing faster than Clemson wants it to. And judging by Dabo Swinney’s comments, he knows what’s at stake. If the Tigers stop punching above its financial weight, they’d lose everything.