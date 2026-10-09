Week 6 Predictions: Georgia vs Alabama, Indiana vs Nebraska, Tulane vs Army & More

Week 6 of the college football season is almost upon us, and it’s shaping up to be a good one. There may not be a ton of ranked matchups, but there are a lot of very intriguing games, many of which have upset potential.

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Each week, we go through some of the top games and try to predict who will win, so it’s time to do the same for Week 6.

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Duke at Georgia Tech

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Georgia at Georgia Tech Dec 6, 2022 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head football coach Brent Key addresses the crowd against the Georgia Bulldogs at halftime at McCamish Pavilion. Atlanta McCamish Pavilion Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20221206_jhp_ad1_0065 “Image Credits: Imago”

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have been one of the premier ACC teams over the past few years, but they’re off to a 1-3 start while Duke is 4-0. Now, the two will meet in Atlanta for their second conference game of the season. The Blue Devils have a high-scoring offense, but they also have an elite defense that has allowed 10+ points only once this year. They get the job done on the road.

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Final Score: Duke 27, Georgia Tech 17

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Stanford at (3) Notre Dame

Stanford has picked up a couple of wins early in the season, but any time they’ve faced real competition, they’ve been blown out. Miami beat them by 39, Duke beat them by 28, and Wake Forest beat them by 54. Notre Dame will handle them easily at home.

Final Score: Notre Dame 48, Stanford 10

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(1) Texas at Oklahoma

Texas is the No. 1 team in the country, and Oklahoma isn’t even ranked, but I think this could be a really good game. The Longhorns haven’t looked like the No. 1 team in the country, largely because their offense struggles at times, and if we know one thing about Oklahoma, it’s that they have a very good defense. This is going to be a low-scoring slugfest, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if this game is close.

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Final Score: Texas 20, Oklahoma 17

(21) UCLA at (13) Oregon

UCLA is having its best season in years, starting 4-0 while scoring 45+ points three times, but now they have to go to Oregon to face the No. 13 Ducks. This game will tell us a lot about UCLA. Can they hang with the big dogs? I think they can stick around and make it interesting, but Oregon wins by two scores.

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Final Score: Oregon 30, UCLA 20

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(9) Ole Miss at Vanderbilt

Imago January 08, 2026 Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 6 in action during the College Football Playoff Semifinal game between the Miami Hurricanes and Ole Miss Rebels in Glendale, Arizona. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Glendale United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260108_zma_c04_305 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Vanderbilt was a fun football team for a few years with Diego Pavia, but now that he’s gone, they’ve reverted to their usual form. Through five weeks, they’ve won three games, but in their two SEC games against Auburn and Georgia, they’ve lost by a combined score of 59-29. Ole Miss will blow them out.

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Final Score: Ole Miss 31, Vanderbilt 19

(15) Tennessee at Arkansas

It’s hard to remember an SEC football team in recent memory that’s worse than this year’s Arkansas team. They have been blown out by every Power Four opponent they’ve played this season, and I don’t expect that to change against a ranked Tennessee team.

Final Score: Tennessee 33, Arkansas 10

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Maryland at (5) Ohio State

Maryland has lost three straight games to Virginia Tech, UCLA, and Nebraska, none of which have been particularly close, and now they go to No. 5 Ohio State. Good luck.

Final Score: Ohio State 51, Maryland 17

(10) LSU at Kentucky

LSU will hit the road and travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to face the Wildcats, who arguably should be ranked. They were just inside the top-25 last week and went on the road and beat South Carolina, but fell out of the rankings. Will Stein has Kentucky playing really well, but their defense is going to give up a lot of points, and I’m not sure Kentucky’s offense can keep up against an elite LSU defense.

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Final Score: LSU 35, Kentucky 24

(2) Georgia at (6) Alabama

Imago December 30, 2023:.during the Capital One Orange Bowl between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State University Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. /CSMDecember 30, 2023:.Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton 14 rolls out of the pocket looking to throw the ball during the second half of the Capital One Orange Bowl between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Florida State University Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. /CSM Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20231230_zma_c04_199 Copyright: xRonxLanex

This is the game of the week. No. 2 Georgia hits the road to face No. 6 Alabama in a game that could have some inclement weather with a hurricane coming through this weekend. This game could get postponed or moved; we don’t know, but all we do know is that when it gets played, it’s going to be a great one.

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Final Score: Alabama 31, Georgia 30

James Madison at Georgia Southern

After a 5-0 start where they’ve looked dominant, JMU is one of the top Group of 6 teams duking it out for a CFP spot. They have a pretty tough task ahead, going on the road to face a good Georgia Southern team, but they should take care of business.

Final Score: JMU 28, Georgia Southern 20

(19) USC at Penn State

USC hasn’t really looked like a ranked team recently. They only beat Rutgers by a touchdown, lost to Oregon, and then narrowly beat Washington. Now they have to go across the country to face Penn State, which hasn’t looked great either, in a night game in one of the toughest places to play. Things are not working in the Trojans’ favor.

Final Score: Penn State 28, USC 24

Syracuse at Virginia

Syracuse has gotten off to a slow start. They’re 2-2, but their two wins have come against New Hampshire and UConn, and now they have to go to UVA, which was ranked earlier this year. The Cavaliers have fallen off a bit, but they’re still clearly the better team, and they’re at home.

Final Score: UVA 25, Syracuse 14

Florida State at Louisville

Imago November 21, 2025, Raleigh, North Carolina, USA: Florida State Seminoles head coach MIKE NORVELL during the second half of the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the NC State Wolfpack on November 21st, 2025 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC. Raleigh USA – ZUMAa220 20251121_znp_a220_062 Copyright: xIsraelxAntax

This Friday night matchup is sure to get a lot of viewers. Florida State and Louisville have both shown flashes at times this year, and when they put it together, they could beat anyone. Now, they matchup on a Friday night in Louisville, Kentucky, and I think it’s time for Lincoln Kienholz to show the CFB world he’s back to his early-season form.

Final Score: Louisville 34, FSU 28

Iowa State at (8) BYU

This is another Friday night matchup that’s sure to draw a lot of eyes. No. 8 BYU is hosting a pesky Iowa State team while trying to hold onto its lead in the Big 12. ISU is coming off a big win over West Virginia, where they scored 45 points, so they know an upset is possible, but I just don’t think they have enough talent.

Final Score: BYU 27, Iowa State 20

Tulane at Army

Tulane is another G6 team that is usually in the mix, but has been pretty disappointing this season. They’re 2-2, with losses to Duke and Kansas State, and now they have to go to Army to face a team that can give opponents a lot of trouble with their offense. This should be a very close game, but I do have the Green Wave pulling off the road upset.

Final Score: Tulane 28, Army 27

Texas A&M at (14) Missouri

Missouri is coming off a big win over Florida last week. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is still recovering from two embarrassing losses to LSU and Kentucky, but with Marcel Reed under center, they can give a lot of opposing defenses trouble. Everyone will be riding Missouri in this game, but I think Reed makes some big plays on the ground and helps the Aggies pull off the upset.

Final Score: Texas A&M 30, Missouri 27

(7) Indiana at Nebraska

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – JANUARY 19: Head Coach Curt Cignetti of the Indiana Hoosiers raises the trophy after the Indiana Hoosiers versus the Miami Hurricanes College Football Playoff National Championship Game Presented by AT&T on January 19, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 19 College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T Indiana vs Miami EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260119551985

The Indiana Hoosiers get their first real test of the season this weekend when they hit the road to play 5-0 Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. This year’s Indiana team has not looked as invincible as last year’s national championship team, so I’m very curious to see how they fare against the Cornhuskers. They should win, but it won’t be a blowout.

Final Score: Indiana 25, Nebraska 21

South Carolina at (16) Florida

Shane Beamer is fighting for his career right now, but he’s being tasked with taking his team on the road to face a Florida team that just lost to Missouri. We all saw how dangerous they can be against Ole Miss. This is going to be a slaughter in the Swamp, and it might be the last straw in the Beamer experiment.

Final Score: Florida 33, South Carolina 17