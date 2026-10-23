Weeks After Tim Tebow Cuts Ties, Fresh Allegations Emerge Over Life Surge’s Positive Reviews

Tim Tebow stepping away from Life Surge was supposed to put some distance between the former Florida quarterback and the controversy surrounding the Christian financial-education company. But the questions about how Life Surge operates haven’t gone away.

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A new report from Pablo Torre and Mother Jones’ Kiera Butler has drawn attention to something less visible than the company’s celebrity speakers: the reviews that help sell its reputation.

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On the October 23 episode of Pablo Torre Finds Out, Kiera Butler spoke with Brad Logan, co-founder and chief operating officer of Court Compass. This merchant services company provided Clover credit card machines at Life Surge events beginning in 2024.

“I had already met Tim Tebow in the past, but he was at that two-day,” Logan recalled. “A lot of the standard crew that you’ll see on their website was there. And I witnessed a lot of things that made me start scratching my head.”

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“During the downtime when transactions are not being taken, I’m watching these people have the temporary workers go to the website and fill out positive reviews for Life Surge. These were temporary workers in the break room. So that’s not normal.”

The report comes weeks after Tebow stepped away from Life Surge. He said at the time that his team would look into the allegations against the company before he made any further decisions. The former Heisman Trophy winner and Gators legend has not outlined his next move, saying he first wants a clearer picture of what took place.

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Before the allegations surfaced, Tebow was reportedly booked for more than 20 Life Surge events in 2026, making him one of the company’s best-known speakers. After he withdrew, other high-profile figures, including Boston Celtics’ head coach Joe Mazzulla, also began distancing themselves from the organization.

According to Life Surge, though, Tim Tebow was not paid based on how many courses the company sold, and speakers were not expected to promote its training programs during events. The company also said it respected his choice to step away while his team looked into the allegations.

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The latest finding is key because Life Surge has cited its customer reviews as evidence that the negative accounts do not reflect the typical experience.

Life Surge pointed to its more than 3,000 Google reviews, which gave the company an average rating of 4.8 stars, in its October statement. It also noted that fewer than 3% of ticket buyers sign up for advanced training.

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The company used those figures to argue that complaints from unhappy customers do not tell the whole story. Life Surge has a 4.4 rating on Trustpilot, based on 578 reviews.

Trustpilot also says the company has not recently asked its customers to leave reviews, so the feedback on the page may not reflect the views of its entire customer base.

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UPDATE: Tim Tebow announces he is “pausing” his relationship with Life Surge following our @pablofindsout x @MotherJones investigation.Our previous request for comment from Tebow, in reply to our detailed list of questions, still stands.More to come. pic.twitter.com/Sy0MOvv16t https://t.co/38bO6YcGae— Pablo Torre 👀 (@PabloTorre) September 25, 2026

For those less versed in the whole Life Surge controversy, it’s a traveling Christian conference focused on wealth-building and financial stewardship. It has faced accusations that it draws people in with one promise before pushing them toward expensive programs through aggressive sales pitches.

Critics alleged that the approach has left some attendees taking on substantial debt. The allegations reached a wider national audience in September 2026, after investigations by Mother Jones, Pablo Torre Finds Out, and Christian watchdog outlet The Roys Report examined the organization’s practices.

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A month after those allegations, Life Surge seems to have mended its ways and provided a full disclosure. Butler said her sources described a new addition to the company’s presentation at a Hartford event on Saturday.

In his pre-show remarks, Life Surge president Shawn Marcell told the audience that the day would combine spiritual encouragement with practical financial instruction.

“Life Surge is more than just an inspirational day,” Marcell said in his pre-event speech. “We’re also a powerful education platform where we teach and train people how to create multiple streams of income through stock trading, real estate, and business development.”

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He told the audience to take in the information but made clear that the programs would not be right for everyone. Torre said the remarks appeared to spell out what people should expect before deciding whether to take part.

“A disclosure that, according to our sources, was not present previously before our reporting,” Pablo Torre said.

The investigation had alleged that some attendees were subsequently pushed toward costly financial courses, with former customers describing pressure to borrow money to pay for them.

The company has disputed the portrayal of its sales practices. In an October 2 statement, Life Surge said it does not train or permit representatives to use religious faith or spiritual beliefs to pressure customers into purchases.