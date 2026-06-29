“Welcome”: Billionaire Owner Offers Brendan Sorsby His Last Resort to Play Professional Football

Before the NFL closed one door, Brendan Sorsby thought another might still open. Now, after being denied entry into the NFL’s supplemental draft and shut out of the CFL for this season, the former Texas Tech QB has been left searching for any real path back onto a football field. That search may have just one credible stop with the UFL, with the biggest public endorsement coming from billionaire entrepreneur and UFL co-owner Mike Repole.

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“Welcome to the @TheUFL, Brendan Sorsby,” Mike Repole wrote on X, sharing a picture of the QB in the Dallas Renegades uniform. “The UFL is the league of opportunity. We created our Regional Player Initiative to keep great players closer to home, closer to their fans, and on the field. Let’s do this!!!!! Brendan Sorsby, welcome to the @UFLRenegades. Have your people call my people!!!!!”

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That kind of detour is not unusual in spring football, where quarterbacks who miss the NFL and CFL often take one more shot at keeping their careers alive. The post wasn’t dismissed as a joke either. When Front Office Sports asked whether Mike Repole’s comments reflected the league’s position, a UFL spokesperson simply referred the outlet back to the tweets rather than distancing the league from them.

Mike Repole’s offer carries weight because he has plenty of influence within the UFL. After investing in the league through Impact Capital in 2025, his firm took over its business operations. Away from football, the billionaire also grabbed headlines this year when he and Tom Brady announced their wellness brand, Nobull, had reached a $1 billion valuation.

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If Brendan Sorsby chooses that route, the Dallas Renegades could be a natural landing spot through the UFL’s regional player allocation system. The only catch is the timing. The 2026 season ended, so his earliest opportunity to play would come in the spring of 2027.

And by then, his focus would turn to the ultimate goal, which is the 2027 NFL Draft. But all of these complications started when the NFL informed teams it would not hold a Supplemental Draft this year. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the NFL rejected Brendan Sorsby’s petition, pointing out that no supplemental draft had been planned before his late application arrived.

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Both the NFL and CFL closed the door on Brendan Sorsby

In a letter from NFL Management Council General Counsel Lawrence Ferazani, the league also cited unresolved questions surrounding the NCAA’s gambling investigation, saying it lacked complete information and expressing concerns over accountability.

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The letter further noted that Brendan Sorsby sought NFL entry only after abandoning his legal challenge against the NCAA. But rather than leaving the door permanently closed, the league encouraged him to be patient.

“By all accounts, you are a talented player with the potential for future success,” the letter read. “We encourage you to focus on preparing for possible entry into the NFL through the 2027 NFL annual draft.”

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If there was hope the CFL might offer an immediate alternative, that disappeared shortly afterward.

“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL,” the league told USA Today. “The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning. At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list.”

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That sequence has left Sorsby unable to enter the NFL until 2027 or sign with the CFL. That’s why Mike Repole’s invitation is interesting, even if the UFL isn’t a direct substitute for the NFL.