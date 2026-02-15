Well Wishes Pour In as Former USC Star Makes Personal Announcement

Su’a Cravens is one of the few USC players who were loaded with potential, but not the 1% luck that is needed. Cravens started on a front leg in Washington, but after a nasty concussion he took in the 2017 season, things changed. He was dropped by Denver in 2019, and since then, he has not been back on the gridiron. Now, 11 years after he was drafted, he made a decision that seemed to be long in the pipeline.

Cravens is formally moving on from his playing days. He announced on February 15 that he was officially retiring from the NFL. “I’m done,” he said on a video on X. “I don’t know if you could have guessed that, but I am done. Yes, I’ve come to terms with my dream coming to an end. I think I came to terms with it back in 2019 when I told the New England Patriots no to their deal they offered me. And I sat on the floor and cried right before I caught a flight back to Cali, because I knew it was over then and there.

“Obviously, I wish I had a better one. You know, injuries played a different role. Almost going blind in one of your eyes changes a f—— lot, I promise. You look at life completely different. And then when you get traded and tear your meniscus 50, 11 times, not a lot of teams are gonna be patient, which I understand. … I’m still chasing dreams, just different ones.”

Cravens struggled with paranoia and depression because of his concussion complications. He was so disturbed that he spoke to the head coach, Jon Gruden, about wanting to retire from football. He also struggled mentally because of personal grievances within his family, which instead impacted his relationship with the team. He was traded to the Broncos for the 2018 season, with whom Cravens was only able to play one season. He ended his career with 52 total tackles, one sack, and one interception. Cravens’ cousin, former Cleveland TE Jordan Cameron, also retired after suffering concussions repeatedly.

Those two years in the NFL do no justice to Cravens’s career as a Trojan. He lit up the field as a freshman, racking up 53 combined tackles, 4 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles. The former DB also earned First-team All-Pac 12 honors as a sophomore and junior. Cravens is known for an impressive 31-yard interception he returned for a touchdown against Oregon State in 2014. He also earned the Chuck Bedarnik National Defensive Player of the Week for that game.

After Cravens’ career halted in 2019, he returned to USC to complete his degree. He has now turned into a football analyst and works with ESPN. He might not have been meant for a career in the NFL, but he sure is thriving in the media, having built a strong fanbase. Fans wished him well for his future and also lauded him for making this crucial decision.

Fans warmly send Su’a Cravens off into a new chapter in life

“Kido you’ve always made me proud. Seeing your smile today tells me you found a dream that you have a say in. You aren’t kidding about having something happen that changes your perspective,” one fan wrote, who was having a tough time recovering from surgery. They sympathized with Cravens’ own struggles with concussion recovery.

“Nothing but love for u,” another user commented. Many more kept the love coming for Cravens. “Best of luck on this next chapter Su! God bless,” one fan wrote. Now officially past this part of his life, Cravesn can fully focus on other opportunities.

Many also made sure to encourage him to keep growing. “Congrats man, you at least got to accomplish your dream,” one reply read. “Now you have another. God bless you, keep going up.” Cravens has been doing just that, building a community of fans who love to tune in and listen/watch his takes on football.

“That’s dope,” another fan wrote. “[Bro] made it further than 99% of us so that alone should make you proud!”

Now that the reasons behind Su’a Cravens’ troubled career are out in the light, fans have some clarity. They hold no grudge against him and his short-lived tenure in the NFL, which was not without some important highs. To Cravens, considering his own well-being was a priority, and that meant stepping away from the gridiron, for good.