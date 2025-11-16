Well Wishes Pour In as Severely Injured Washington WR’s Mother Breaks Silence

Washington’s 49-13 victory over Purdue had the energy you’d expect on Salute to Service night, with a clean, commanding effort that not only moved the Huskies to 7-3 but also showed how far Jedd Fisch’s squad has come in only his second year. Fans applauded fourth-down stops and consecutive touchdown drives. But the evening abruptly took an emotional turn when a Washington WR got carted off and then transferred by ambulance after a severe hit.

For a moment, the game didn’t matter as much as Raiden Vines-Bright on the turf as the entire stadium felt that shift. But thankfully, a reassuring update has followed. Fans were comforted by a family update on X that the Washington wide receiver who was hurt against Purdue was at home, recovering, and still very much the competitor that everyone knows him to be.

His mom wrote, “Thank you for the prayers and to everyone that reached out regarding Raiden. The first thing he asked was, ‘Did I hold onto the ball?” A true athlete at heart. He is at home recovering. Thank you to @UW_Football staff, you are wonderful and took great care of my boy! 💜”

And it all began with one of the scariest moments from Washington’s victory over Purdue. The true freshman wideout was struck hard after a 9-yard pickup halfway through the second quarter, leaving him immobile as Husky Stadium went dead.

The mood of a game that Washington was otherwise controlling was abruptly changed. The team knelt. Coaches watched. Medical staff worked quickly and carefully as an ambulance rolled onto the field. Even Jedd Fisch, who ran over, admitted that the blow and the silence all occurred just in front of the sidelines, proving that the fear was real.

“It was a scary moment because it was right in front of us and you kind of saw the hit and then saw the reaction,” Jedd Fisch said. “But, I was able to get over there pretty quickly and see that he was talking and looked at me. He was able to communicate, he was able to move.”

And given the intensity of the collision, which included a second blow when his head struck the turf, it was a big relief that he had returned home safely, still cracking jokes, still thinking like a ballplayer, and still clinging to the fighting spirit. And as soon as the update reached fans, fans flooded the family’s post with prayers, love, and messages of strength.

Fans pour out prayers and strength for Raiden Vines-Bright

The comments under the family’s update felt like one big exhale from Husky Nation. Fans who had spent hours worrying finally had something to hold onto, dropping comments filled with relief and gratitude reactions like “Glad he ok Scary play, Tackle didn’t look dirty he just didn’t anticipate the hit up head high at that angle spun his neck like a boxer, learn from it and hopefully recover soon” and “Praying extra hard for your son momma Vines-Bright. Thank you for the update, and let him know we are proud of him!” Others thanked the family directly for even taking the time to share the news, reminding them that prayers hadn’t stopped since the moment he went down.

But along with the relief came something deeper, almost parental in tone. Messages poured in from fans who understood what that moment must have felt like for his family: “Nothing worse as a parent than watching your kid get hurt,” one wrote, while another admitted they were “terrified” watching it live but reassured that the young receiver has a “BRIGHT future.”

Husky fans weren’t just reacting to an update; they were rallying around a teenager they’ve come to admire, calling him a warrior, sending healing vibes, and insisting he could feel the love they were trying so hard to send through their screens.

And then came the Washington pride that shows up strongest when one of their own needs it most. Fans reminded his family that “Husky Nation is fully behind him 💜,” promised continuous prayers, and even thanked them for letting the community “discover how special your son is.”

A few broke down the play itself, acknowledging how scary it looked while hoping he returns stronger. Others called him a “young Dawg” destined for big moments ahead. Now that’s a fanbase embracing a kid with open arms with love and the hope that he’ll soon be back celebrating alongside his brothers.