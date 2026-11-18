Deion Sanders is putting his battered body through another brutal test, and Colorado fans are worried. The 59-year-old Hall of Famer left Tuesday’s practice hurting after stepping in at safety for the Buffaloes’ injury-hit scout team defense. And he wasn’t just barking orders from the sidelines. Coach Prime showed up to his press conference still wearing his No. 21 practice jersey and football gloves, making it clear he had been putting in the work himself.

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When reporters asked about his gear, Sanders laughed through the soreness while admitting just how much the workout hurt. “I worked today. Back hurts. Thighs hurt, everything’s hurting that could possibly hurt,” Sanders said in today’s presser. “I didn’t even go on my toes today. I told them it wasn’t one of those types of days. I got my own gloves on, got my everything on. I may go in cleats at one point this week.”

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Even though he was clearly feeling the physical toll, Sanders explained that jumping into drills gives his players a huge boost of energy. “The kids like it when I go out there because I’m coming with energy. I make sound effects when I make tackles. They love the sound effects,” he shared. He even joked that he keeps track of his own stats on every play so his defenders know where they stand.

Watching him jump back into defensive drills also reminded plenty of people why he earned the nickname “Prime Time” in the first place. Long before he started pacing the sidelines in Boulder, Sanders was one of the greatest cornerbacks in football history, winning the Jim Thorpe Award as an All-American at Florida State before going on to win two Super Bowls, an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, and a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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For Colorado fans, seeing Coach Prime push himself physically always hits close to home.

Over the past few years, Sanders has battled serious blood clot issues, had multiple toes amputated, and recovered from bladder cancer last season.

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Because of everything he has already overcome, hearing him say “everything’s hurting” naturally made supporters nervous about him overdoing it on the practice field.

Still, Sanders seemed to be in great spirits as Colorado rides the momentum of Friday’s massive 42-32 upset over No. 14 Houston. With the Buffaloes sitting at 4-6 overall (2-5 in the Big 12), they need to win their final two regular-season games against Cincinnati and UCF to become bowl eligible for the second time in three years.

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Fans on Instagram loved seeing Coach Prime out there putting in work, even if they were a little worried about his soreness.

One fan marveled at his recovery and commented in the first screenshot, “He couldn’t walk a few months ago !!! GOD IS GREAT !!!”

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Another supporter praised his hands-on coaching style in the second comment, writing, “Say what u want but he’s a players coach.” When a coach is willing to put his own body on the line during practice, players naturally take notice.

Meanwhile, a third commenter pointed out how motivating it must be to learn directly from a former Florida State and NFL legend: “UNC been getting out there showing these boys what and how to do it! As a player, you can’t tell me Deion fkn Sanders getting low and showing me what to do ain’t gonna make me lock in.”

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Plenty of other fans simply enjoyed seeing the football icon moving around and having fun on the field again.

One user wrote in the fourth comment, “I love seeing OG run around !!! 🙏✨👑”

Even with two amputated toes and a sore back, Sanders’ footwork still impressed viewers watching the practice clip.

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One fan joked in the fifth screenshot, “Unc kinda still got it better than I could do.”

Finally, another supporter applauded his mental toughness in the sixth comment, writing, “I’m just glad he keeps grinding to get healthy and better no matter what! Nothing can keep you down other than your mind!”

While fans are hoping the 59-year-old coach takes care of his body and stays off those cleats, they also love seeing his passion on full display.

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With bowl eligibility on the line in Cincinnati this weekend, Coach Prime is doing everything he can, sore back and all, to keep Colorado’s season alive.