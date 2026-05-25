Well Wishes Pour in For ESPN’s Laura Rutledge After “Special” Family Update

Laura Rutledge has had a busy past few months, from covering this year’s NFL draft to re-signing a multi-year extension with ESPN. Rutledge has proved that women can do it all, balancing motherhood while continuing to dominate in their work fields. But even Wonder Woman deserves a break, away from the spotlight, and even people around her feel the same.

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Rutledge shared heartwarming vacation photos in Destin, Florida, with her family on Instagram, captioning the post, “The most special trip with family and friends that feel like family.” It was her first family break since the draft season ended.

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An ESPN reporter, Kris Budden, commented on Laura’s post, “You deserve all the vacation time with those babies.” Budden has built a successful career in college sports coverage at ESPN, and as a mother of two herself, she deeply understands the challenges and emotions Laura faces in balancing motherhood with life in the spotlight.

Alongside Kriss, Charissa Thompson was also in the comment section. “Cutest family, you’re such a great mom,” read the comment.

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You may think it’s just friends being friends, but this warmth came from the heartfelt confession Laura recently shared on the Pivot Podcast, where she opened up about the struggles of balancing motherhood and a demanding career as a working mom.

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“In my case, every single day I’m like a ball of guilt; I really am,” said Laura. “Like, I just sit there and beat myself up all day, and I think it’s funny because kids a lot of times, especially at my kids’ age, I don’t know, don’t understand time. I tell myself that a lot, like they don’t know that you’ve been gone a week if you spend an hour with them on the floor, playing Legos or doing whatever it is.”

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“But there’s always this feeling (guilt) with me, and I’ll even say it to my mom because she’ll try to make me feel better about it,” added the ESPN reporter. “I’m like, ‘I feel I’m the sketchy member of the pack.’ Like we’re a wolf pack, but I’m the one who always has to go off. And then I come back. I always come back, but they always have to wonder, like, is she going to be there? Or is she going to be home? They’ve adjusted so well to it that it almost breaks my heart.”

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Laura married former MLB player Josh Rutledge after dating for two years. They have two children together: a daughter, Reese, and a son, Jack. When she gave birth to Reese, she believed it would be the end of her career, but her children became her greatest strength, along with her husband’s constant support.

Josh Rutledge is a constant support system for Laura

While it hasn’t been easy for Laura to juggle work and life, the one thing that has made this journey easier has been her husband, Josh Rutledge. The two tied the knot in December 2013, when Laura decided to dive into the role of “Baseball wife” and support her husband from the stands. She even left her job at Fox Sports San Diego. But with Josh constantly supporting and encouraging her, Laura found her way back into sports media.

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“I did it for probably, I don’t know, let’s call it eight months [quit job] or so maybe less, and he was like, ‘You need to go back to work.’ Because I was driving him crazy, and I was driving myself crazy because I realized I’m not like that; I just have to do more. I have to, and I love this too much,” said Laura. “And it was interesting because as much as I loved him and I wanted to be there for him, he realized, like, she needs to do what she loves too.”

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While he held down the fort, she landed her first deal with ESPN in 2014, the opportunity that ultimately launched her rise into one of the network’s brightest stars.