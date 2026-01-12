brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/College Football

Report: Kalen DeBoer Locked In Battle With Eli Drinkwitz for Alabama DL Target

ByAman Joe

Jan 12, 2026 | 1:56 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

Report: Kalen DeBoer Locked In Battle With Eli Drinkwitz for Alabama DL Target

ByAman Joe

Jan 12, 2026 | 1:56 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Alabama hasn’t had the best of times in the portal. The Tide has lost a considerable depth, and even some of its targets have opted for its SEC rivals. But Kalen DeBoer remains focused on reinforcement, and one EDGE player has drawn the program’s interest. But landing him won’t be easy, as Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is also competing directly for the player’s commitment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Wendell Gregory, a standout freshman linebacker from Oklahoma State, emerged as one of the Cowboys’ most impactful defenders during the 2025 season, recording 27 total tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. Eli Drinkwitz is not the only coach that Kalen DeBoer has to deal with, as Joey McGuire and Texas Tech have also expressed strong interest in adding the freshman EDGE defender to their roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

(This is a developing story)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved