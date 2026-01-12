Report: Kalen DeBoer Locked In Battle With Eli Drinkwitz for Alabama DL Target

Alabama hasn’t had the best of times in the portal. The Tide has lost a considerable depth, and even some of its targets have opted for its SEC rivals. But Kalen DeBoer remains focused on reinforcement, and one EDGE player has drawn the program’s interest. But landing him won’t be easy, as Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is also competing directly for the player’s commitment.

Wendell Gregory, a standout freshman linebacker from Oklahoma State, emerged as one of the Cowboys’ most impactful defenders during the 2025 season, recording 27 total tackles, four sacks, and one forced fumble. Eli Drinkwitz is not the only coach that Kalen DeBoer has to deal with, as Joey McGuire and Texas Tech have also expressed strong interest in adding the freshman EDGE defender to their roster.

(This is a developing story)