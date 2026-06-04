“Went Through Hell”: Cancer Survivor Deion Sanders Makes Emotional Admission About His Personal Life

For most people, hearing the word cancer instantly changes everything. It doesn’t matter how successful you are, how much money you have, or how strong your faith may be. Even Deion Sanders knows that now, after battling bladder cancer in 2025. And recently, during what was a casual conversation about cars with Michael Strahan, he unexpectedly revisited that dark chapter.

“You know what? After I went through my hell last year, I finally came to the realization I can’t take this with me,” Deion Sanders told Strahan while the latter was talking about his own car collection. “Let me go ahead and just enjoy some stuff.”

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After spending decades chasing greatness, Sanders settled on this small but profound message. However, as far as material wealth goes, he has accumulated pretty much everything most people dream about. His estimated net worth sits close to $60 million. He’s on a five-year, $54 million deal through 2029 with Colorado, making him the highest-paid in the Big 12.

Then comes his love for luxury cars, which dates back to 1988. A 21-year-old Deion Sanders bought his first dream vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC convertible. Since then, the collection has expanded to include everything from a Ford F-650 to a Lamborghini Urus and a classic 1965 Lincoln Continental convertible. Apart from this, he has a sprawling 5,000-acre Texas ranch and another $3.97 million mountain property in Boulder County. Yet after staring down cancer, Deion Sanders realized how immaterial material wealth can be.

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Back on April 16, Deion Sanders even shared an emotional Instagram message marking the anniversary of the day he first learned about the diagnosis.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado at West Virginia Nov 8, 2025 Morgantown, West Virginia, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Morgantown Milan Puskar Stadium West Virginia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBenxQueenx 20251108_mmd_qb3_654

“This is a quick story about trust, belief, faith, just understanding, and just believing,” Sanders said. “A year ago today is when I first heard that I have cancer. Now, all the different thoughts, emotions, it was almost like when you heard that C word, you had a life sentence and you had no idea the outcome.”

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But while fear showed up, faith became his solace.

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“I had faith,” he added. “I never once doubted that God would bring me through. I never ceased to believe that God had me. I knew that was not gonna be the end of the story, and for that God was gonna always receive the glory.”

Eventually, the words every patient hopes to hear arrived. Finally cancer-free, for Sanders, that was proof that the faith he preached was something he truly lived. But if the diagnosis shook him, imagine what it did to his family. During an emotional conversation with YouTuber Mr. Organik, Deion Sanders Jr. revealed how devastating the news was when he first heard it.

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“When I first got the news, I was driving home from the school in Colorado,” he recalled. “I literally just pulled over on the side of the highway and just started crying. The word cancer, the C word is just terrible. That s— is deadly when you hear it. You just think the worst.”

What made things even scarier was how unexpectedly everything unfolded. Deion Sanders’ cancer was discovered during a routine CT scan in April 2025. But just like his father, Sanders Jr. found comfort in faith.

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“Remember, you got a God,” he said. “Now you really got to live the s— you be talking. And you really got to trust God.”

Those words became reality, and this week, Deion Sanders delivered the update Colorado fans had been praying to hear.

Deion Sanders is ready to be back to what he loves

Last offseason, Deion Sanders was dealing with his cancer battle while keeping it private. He only disclosed it after a successful surgery in the summer. But his football team couldn’t catch up, and Colorado fell 3-9. Now he’s back, feeling great.

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“I’m cancer free,” he announced during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday. “I’m good. Great doctors in Colorado who have brought me through. God has brought me through. I’m thankful. I’m healthy. I got my swagger back. I’m ready to go. Ready to go coach my butt off this season.”

Imago Credits: IMAGO

Deion Sanders didn’t pretend recovery was easy. In fact, he described it as one of the most humbling experiences of his life. This is the same athlete whose body allowed him to play in both a Super Bowl and a World Series. Yet after the bladder-removal surgery, everyday life suddenly became complicated.

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“You got a whole new bladder,” he explained. “Your bladder don’t know you. You don’t know it.”

The college football coach also spoke about worrying whether he had accidentally relieved himself during speaking engagements. He talked about waking up on airplanes and immediately checking his clothes and sleeping with constant uncertainty. Now, Deion Sanders has become an advocate for early detection, even partnering with adult incontinence brand Depend as part of his recovery journey.

“Early detection helped me out tremendously,” he said. “Men, we’re not serious about our health. We placate it. Women are serious. They don’t play; they go to the doctor at the drop of a hat. We’re taught to be strong, not cry, have that bravado. Early detection was key for me.”

It’s a lesson Deion Sanders learned the hard way. But he did beat it. And after going through what he calls “hell,” he’s even more appreciative of the little joys that life brings. Being a grandpa to Snow and watching his son Shedeur Sanders recently break financial records are just some of the “stuff” he’d love to enjoy.