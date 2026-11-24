When Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham, Dave Portnoy was among the loudest voices backing the move, defending the coach as skepticism crept in. Now the Wolverines are struggling; the Trev Alberts situation has made matters worse, and Portnoy is turning his frustration toward Michigan’s management.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a video rant posted on X, Portnoy said the program he holds dear has become a laughingstock.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, this video is for Michigan fans, Michigan fans only. We’ve hit rock bottom; we’re a laughingstock,” he said. “Michigan, the University of Michigan, has become a laughingstock. No other way to say it.

“I’m actually glad I got fired from Big Noon Kickoff because I don’t have to go on there and have tomatoes thrown at me. Oh, there’s the laughingstock, there’s the Michigan man. I don’t know what the hell they’re doing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The longtime Michigan fan and alum traced the program’s unraveling back to last year, from the Sherrone Moore affair to the infamous butter knife episode, and said things have only gone downhill since. Even with a new head coach and quarterback, Michigan has not turned the page.

“And this year we s***. We get Whittingham, who belongs in a nursing home, watching Matt Lauer, who still thinks he’s playing at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Doesn’t even know who Ohio State is. We s***,” said Portnoy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portnoy then turned to the recent turmoil over Michigan’s athletic director search and the decision to drop Trev Alberts, a move that could leave the school facing a legal fight over his buyout.

“We hired Trav Albert to be our next AD. Signed a letter of intent with him. And then we decide we don’t want Trav Albert because he didn’t pass some test or something,” Portnoy asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portnoy’s main frustration centered on what he sees as Michigan’s mismanagement of the hire, particularly its apparent failure to vet Alberts. Alberts is considered a prominent name in college football, moved up through Nebraska-Omaha, Nebraska, and Texas A&M before agreeing to join Michigan.

“Trev Alberts is jump school. You don’t know about Trev Alberts?” Portnoy blasted. “We owe Trav Albert $17 million. We have to pay his full buyout. The guy didn’t work a day, a day. He didn’t work 30 seconds. We owe him $17 million. We had to fire Jason Beck. We owe him $9 million. Whittingham’s going to be third.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Portnoy’s frustration is hardly surprising given the decisions Michigan’s administration has made over the past year, and the Alberts fiasco has pushed the potential total to roughly $34 million. That figure combines three separate obligations.

The Wolverines reportedly owe former AD Warde Manuel $7 million, former offensive coordinator Jason Beck another $10 million, and now $17.2 million, which Alberts’ attorney says Michigan owes him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things got complicated when Michigan moved to part ways with Alberts because he had already signed a memorandum of understanding, naming him the next athletic director. According to his attorney, the MOU is binding.

On Monday night, he was informed that the appointment would no longer move forward. Michigan has not publicly explained the decision, but reports have linked it to a lawsuit from Nebraska, where Alberts was previously athletic director.

In that lawsuit, former Nebraska women’s basketball player Ashley Scoggin alleges that school officials, including Alberts, mishandled her relationship with former assistant coach Chuck Love. Alberts’ attorneys deny the allegations, and he has not been found liable. The case is unresolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan’s athletic director search is back at square one, and until it ends, little else in Ann Arbor, including Whittingham’s future, is likely to be settled.

