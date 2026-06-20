“We’re Going to Be…”: Coach Prime’s Colorado Masterplan Confirmed by Colorado Staffer

Colorado’s recruiting momentum continues to build under Coach Prime. The Buffaloes are preparing for another important weekend in Boulder. A Colorado staff member revealed the program’s confidence during a conversation with Deion Sanders Jr. on Well Off Media.

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“Recruits again this weekend,” Deion Jr. said. “Yep,” CU’s Director of Player Personnel Darius Darden-Box said on June 19. When Deion Jr. asked how he expected the weekend to go, the staffer used a cross-sport analogy. “You know, I like batting from 100. But last week we was 80% from the field. We got four commits, so six other people we got to get. So, you know, I think we’re going to be 60-40 for sure.”

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Two weeks ago, Darden-Box had appeared in a Well Off Media blog to talk about how the Buffs were doing on the recruiting trail. He told Deion Jr. that of the 10 prospects they had on campus in the first week of June, five committed to the program. All five were from Florida.

The Buffaloes have been one of the hottest teams in the 2027 cycle. Since late May, Deion Sanders and his staff have added a long list of commitments. Thirteen of Colorado’s 16 commitments arrived between May 19 and June 14. The class climbed from outside the national top 75 to around the 37th nationally.

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Some of the biggest additions include four-star quarterback Andre Adams, four-star receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray, four-star safety Gabe Jenkins, and offensive lineman Li’Marcus Jones. Colorado also landed defensive linemen and edge players like Drew Sapp, Ba’Roc Willis, Kenny Fairley, and Jovon Pulliam.

Additionally, the Buffs also added Jayin “Boogie” Talib, the nephew of former NFL Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, along with Ole Miss flip Coderro McDaniel. The change is likely due to Coach Prime’s hands-on approach this year.

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“I have everybody in that locker room because we said we want them,” Deion Sanders told Associated Press‘ Pat Graham. “I sat there and watched tape on them and said, ‘That’s who I want, that’s what I want. Let’s go get them.”

The strategy looks different from Sanders’ first three years in Boulder. When Coach Prime arrived at Colorado, he had no choice but to build his roster through the portal. But now, his staff is putting greater emphasis on building relationships with high school prospects and securing early commitments.

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The 2027 class is the most obvious example of that shift. CU has spent months bringing targets to campus and maintaining regular communication with them. And another big group of recruits will visit Boulder this weekend.

Which prospects are on Colorado’s trail?

Colorado has been pursuing RB Kylan Bobo, whose commitment has become important since three-star RB Steven Alexis flipped to Illinois. Bobo visited Boulder this past weekend and even shared pictures with Coach Prime on X. He will announce his commitment on July 1, and the Buffs are in a prime position to land after receiving a crystal ball prediction two weeks ago.

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Wide receiver Nick Weaver is another important 2027 prospect who scheduled an official visit to Colorado during the June recruiting stretch. The Buffaloes continue to make him a priority as they look to add more skill talent to the class. At 6’3″ and 175 lbs, Weaver is a standout recruit and can play in the slot and on the outside, too.

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Another player CU would hope to land this weekend is Edge Fui Vakapuna. He is a three-star recruit from the Timpview Thunderbirds in Utah. And at 6’3″ and 220 lbs, he can easily become a heavier and physically imposing lineman. Although Coach Prime has already landed two edge rushers in his 2027 class, the urgency to get his verbal commitment might be a little low.

The Buffaloes have also hosted and pursued prospects like Jaden Baldwin, Zykee Scott, Jahmiere Daniels-Portis, James Harris, Fui Vakapuna, and defensive back Savoy Guidry.