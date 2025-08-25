brand-logo
“We’re Not Ready”: Billy Napier Fails to Strike DJ Lagway Plan B Despite Strong Statement of Florida Intent

ByInsiya Johar

Aug 25, 2025 | 12:55 PM EDT

Florida Gators star quarterback DJ Lagway will start their season opener against Long Island University on Saturday. Addressing a press conference today, the head coach, Billy Napier, revealed the news that the Gators’ faithful were dying to hear. Their star quarterback has been a full participant in recent team practices after being limited in most of the fall camp due to a calf strain. However, considering Lagway’s injury history, the concerns around backups remain.

So, what’s plan B? There is no information provided on the depth chart. The program is yet to reveal the backup QB. “We’ll see. We’ll see. Big week coming up. We’re not ready to make any declarations,” Napier added about the mystery surrounding the backup QB announcement.

Can DJ Lagway's return spark a winning season, or will the backup QB mystery haunt the Gators?

