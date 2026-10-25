“We’re 3-0”: Texas’ Arch Manning Attempts to Win Holly Rowe Back With Unexpected Damage Control Move

Arch Manning seems to have learned that sometimes a little damage control can go a long way. After his reaction to the fake AI video drew backlash, the Texas quarterback appeared to have learned his lesson. That’s why when he encountered Holly Rowe, he went the extra mile to stay in the reporter’s good books and credited her for Texas’s three wins.

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“I think you need to start doing our games more,” Manning told Rowe during the post-game sideline interview. “We’re 3-0 with you this year.”

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Rowe was truly awed by Manning’s words, as she responded with: “We’ll take it.”

Well, Manning wasn’t wrong. Texas has won all three games covered by ABC’s top broadcast crew this season, taking down Ohio State, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. Coincidence or a lucky charm? Either way, the Longhorns have made sure the crew witnessed three big wins.

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Manning’s season has been a roller coaster, with inconsistent performances and criticism keeping the quarterback under the spotlight. But he delivered when it mattered against Ole Miss, helping the Longhorns secure a 34-27 victory and keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

The game was in Austin, and ABC sent its leading broadcast crew, which included Holly Rowe as a sideline reporter. Her post-game interview with Manning gave a sense of déjà vu to the last time the Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met her.

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It happened after Texas defeated Ohio State. Sarkisian appeared to ignore or dismiss Rowe during her postgame interview, but it was later revealed that technical issues had delayed the interview, and the head coach could not be there.

All he said was: “Texas fight. Hook ’em,” and then abruptly left. However, soon after, an AI-generated video falsely depicting Sarkisian slapping Rowe circulated after the game, adding to the controversy surrounding his interaction with the reporter. Unfortunately, Manning ended up getting roped into the controversy following a press conference.

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Reporters asked him whether he had seen any videos made by fans after their victory, and he mentioned seeing the AI video of Rowe.

“I’ve seen a few AI edits of stuff, but that’s about it. I saw an AI edit of Sark’s interview,” Manning said, laughing. “Have y’all seen that one? That’s a good one. Of him slapping Holly Rowe? It’s hilarious.”

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His reaction quickly went viral and sparked controversy, as many fans believed he was promoting violence against women, which led to a lot of backlash. Manning later even issued a public apology to Rowe.

“In my press conference yesterday, I made an insensitive comment about an AI video. There is nothing funny about it,” Manning said in a post shared on his Instagram story. “It’s easy to say I didn’t mean it, but I know my words and actions were hurtful to a lot of people. I do not take that lightly and am deeply sorry for that.”

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“Also, I specifically want to apologize to Holly Rowe for what she has personally had to deal with because of my comments,” Manning continued. “I have a ton of respect for her and appreciate her showing me grace in this moment. I need to do better and will be more thoughtful going forward.”

Rowe accepted his apology and moved on, and their recent sideline exchange shows that there was no bad blood between the two.