Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeCollege Football

“We’re Trained To Feel Guilty”: ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Shares True Feelings on Managing “Mom Guilt” With Football Coverage

google_perference

Add us on Google

Khosalu Puro

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 25, 2026 | 6:45 AM EDT

HomeCollege Football

“We’re Trained To Feel Guilty”: ESPN’s Laura Rutledge Shares True Feelings on Managing “Mom Guilt” With Football Coverage

google_perference

Add us on Google

Khosalu Puro

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 25, 2026 | 6:45 AM EDT

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

For most viewers, Laura Rutledge looks like someone who has figured it all out. She’s one of ESPN’s most recognizable faces, hosts some of the network’s biggest football shows, travels coast-to-coast covering college football and the NFL, and somehow still manages to be present for her family. But if you ask her, that’s not the reality she sees when she looks in the mirror.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During a recent appearance on Gramlich & Mac Lain, Laura Rutledge opened up on a conversation many working mothers know all too well: Guilt. When Kelly Gramlich asked how women can balance being mothers while still reaching the highest levels of their careers, she didn’t pretend to have a polished answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Goodness, I need the tips too,” she admitted with a laugh. “I never want to seem like I’m complaining, but I also feel like there’s this fine line between presenting something that looks so amazing publicly and people being like, ‘Well, I could never attain that or wow, she’s got it all figured out.’ When in reality, everything’s just kind of a mess at all times.”

Laura Rutledge explained that she hesitated for years to discuss the harder parts of motherhood publicly because she never wanted to sound ungrateful. After all, she loves her career her family and she’s grateful for both. Yet she also worried that constantly presenting a perfect image might create unrealistic expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

article-image

Imago

“But I think what we’re all trying to figure out all the time is what is the balance, especially as a woman, because I think mom guilt is such a real thing,” she added. “It’s like we are trained to feel guilty at all times.”

ADVERTISEMENT

From the outside, Laura Rutledge’s career looks like a dream. Last season, she added another milestone by joining ESPN’s Monday Night Football crew as a sideline reporter. But what people didn’t see was how she was dealing with the same challenges many working parents face.

Laura Rutledge’s rise came with a slow start. After graduating from University of Florida, she covered the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres for Fox Sports before joining ESPN and the SEC Network in 2014. Then, in 2019, she and her husband, Josh Rutledge, learned they were expecting their first child, Reese. The excitement was real, but so were her questions. 

ADVERTISEMENT

But motherhood ended up changing her perspective. 

Laura Rutledge doubles down on the guilty feeling 

On the day leading up to Mother’s Day this year, Laura Rutledge opened up about that evolution during an appearance on The Pivot Podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In my case, every single day I’m like a ball of guilt,” she admitted. “Like, I just sit there and beat myself up all day… But there’s always this feeling (guilt) with me, and I’ll even say it to my mom because she’ll try to make me feel better about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She described feeling like the member of a wolf pack who constantly leaves and returns because of work obligations. Her children have adjusted to her schedule so well that, in some ways, it hurts. The guilt hasn’t disappeared. It instead became part of the daily routine. But something else happened too.

“I was afraid being a mom would hold me back, and then it became my greatest strength,” she admitted. 

That realization helped reshape how she views success. Instead of seeing her career and family as competing priorities, Laura Rutledge now views them as connected. Her daughter, Reese, and son, Jack, aren’t obstacles to her ambitions but the reason she keeps pushing forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Khosalu Puro

3,567 Articles

Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

Know more

ADVERTISEMENT