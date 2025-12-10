Kenny Dillingham’s ASU Receives Another QB News After HC Announces Sam Leavitt Replacement

After a disappointing end to the 2025 season, another nightmare turned true for ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham. QB Sam Leavitt entered the portal despite his success at Arizona State. Since this was brewing for weeks, the program was already prepared for this outcome and had identified two potential replacements.

On3 college football reporter Steve Wiltfong released a list of potential recruits that programs such as Penn State, Oregon, and Arizona State could target. For ASU, Wiltfong predicts that Bastrop (Texas) four-star quarterback Weston Nielsen may be a strong candidate for the Sun Devils. That would be a significant addition for Kenny Dillingham, as Nielsen is ranked the nation’s No. 20 quarterback in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Nielsen impressed in his junior season at Bastrop, completing 66 percent of his passes for 3,053 yards and 44 touchdowns in just 12 games. He also contributed on the ground, rushing for 373 yards and five touchdowns. His production makes him one of the most notable quarterback prospects in the region.

This projection comes shortly after Arizona State secured a commitment from four-star dual-threat quarterback Jake Fette out of Del Valle High School in El Paso, Texas.

This is a developing story.