“We’ve Been in Contact”: NFLPA Executive Confirms Latest on Brendan Sorsby Case After CFL Ban

Brendan Sorbsy is facing rejection from everywhere. NCAA deemed him ineligible. The NFL didn’t let him enter the supplemental draft, and even the CFL said they won’t have him this year. After the NFL released its decision, Sorsby’s attorney, Jeffrey Kessler, called it “a violation of the CBA.” He said he would take action against the NFL with the NFLPA’s help. Now, the NFLPA’s executive director, JC Tretter, has clarified the union’s position in Sorsby’s case.

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“First off, obviously, Brendan is not a member of the NFLPA right now,” said Tretter during his June 25 appearance on the Rich Eisen Show with guest host Tom Pelissero when asked if the union pursues any remedies regarding the Sorsby case. “He is going to be in the future, and I think our job, as we’ve not been involved in these discussions up until this point, is to make sure we do our due diligence and understand.”

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“So, over the last couple days, as that announcement came down, we’ve been in contact both with his [Sorsby’s] side as well as the NFL to get a sense of what’s going on. And then as we get all the information, we’ve got to make a decision on what could be possible or what we could do. And there’s still more conversations to go. So, I don’t have a great update for you now. Those conversations are still ongoing, and we’ve got to figure out what we can do as an organization moving forward.”

There is no indication that the outcome of these conversations will be in Sorsby’s favor. But Kessler is set to continue the legal battle to somehow get the ex-Red Raider playing this season. However, according to NFL attorney Lawrence P. Ferazani’s letter to Sorsby, the league is concerned about Brendan Sorsby’s gambling history. The NFL also mentioned the QB’s failure to demonstrate accountability for his conduct.

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Even Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman showed support for the NFL’s decision during his June appearance on The Herd, saying, “I thought the NFL did the right thing here.” And he suggested the QB wait for next year’s draft, which will help Sorsby in the long term.

CFL shut its door for Brendan Sorsby

Sorsby hoped that, as many players who get rejected by the NFL do, he would find his way to the CFL. That didn’t materialize as he would have hoped. Even before he could take any step to initiate the process, the CFL publicly rejected him.

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“Upholding the integrity of the league and ensuring fair competition are paramount to the CFL. The allegations involving Brendan Sorsby are serious and concerning,” said the Canadian League in a statement, obtained by USA Today Sports. “At this time, the CFL will not register a contract for him, and no team will be permitted to add him to its negotiation list.”

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Currently, Sorsby has only the option to continue his football career by playing at the junior college level. But will that work for the QB?