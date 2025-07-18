What Alabama’s Ryan Williams Said After Groundbreaking Nike Deal

On February 9, 2007, a star was born, although at the time, little did his parents know that he would become the poster boy of one of the most storied programs in college football: Alabama. Right from attending Saraland High School and excelling there to reclassifying a year before and still living up to the hype. Ryan Williams has truly come a long way and has several accolades to his name. This starts from being featured on EA Sports’ CFB 26 video game’s cover to now bagging a massive NIL deal with Nike.

Williams has recently signed a massive NIL deal with Nike after Jeremiah Smith chose to wear three stripes. The move is as sensational as it can get, and Ryan Williams is just happy that his dream to wear that ‘swoosh’ finally got fulfilled. “Since I can remember, Nike has always been the best fit on and off the field. Family has always been a huge part of who I am. When I had the opportunity to join the Nike family, I knew I had to just do it,” said Ryan Williams in a press brief.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nike Football (@usnikefootball) Expand Post