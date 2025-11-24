What Are Travis Turner’s Achievements? The Missing Union High Coach Who Led His Team to an Undefeated 11–0 Run

On a cold November evening in Southwest Virginia, Union High School was shaken by news that felt like a nightmare. Their head coach Travis Turner had gone missing. The 46-year-old architect of Union’s rise didn’t show up Thursday evening, and by Friday at 11 a.m., he was officially listed as a missing person by Virginia State Police. And suddenly, the most successful season in program history was overshadowed by a mystery no one saw coming.

What Are Travis Turner’s Coaching Achievements at Union High School?

Under Travis Turner’s leadership, the Union Bears turned into the model of consistency in the Mountain 7 District. Union was setting the tone for the entire region. Built on discipline and effort, the Bears became one of the top-ranked Class 2 teams in the state this year, powering through division play without a blemish. And with Ridgeview waiting in the postseason, Union seemed destined for a title run until everything changed.

The 46-year-old was the heartbeat of a team that prided itself on physicality and precision. His legacy reached far beyond Union, six state titles, multiple regional honors, and a reputation as one of the sharpest football minds in Virginia high school history.

Travis Turner had two Southwest Virginia Coach of the Year honors, and a high school career under his father in which he quarterbacked three state championship teams from 1994-97. But just as his greatest season was unfolding, the program found itself without its leader.

How Did Travis Turner Lead Union High to an Undefeated 11–0 Season?

Union dominated. Travis Turner’s 2025 squad rolled through the regular season with a 11-0 mark, powered by a high-octane offense and a suffocating defense. QB Kam Bostic brought the fireworks, RB Keith Chandler delivered the muscle, and Travis Turner’s defensive unit sent opponents home with the scoreboard barely touched. And then came the moment that tested everything they had built.

Despite the shock surrounding their coach’s disappearance, Union walked into their regional semifinal against Graham and delivered a grit-soaked 12-0 victory. A shutout under those circumstances is a message that this team was refusing to fold.

Travis Turner Missing Ahead of Union High’s Regional Semifinal Game

The win pushed Union to 11-0 and into a regional title showdown against Ridgeview High School. Assistant coach Jay Edwards stepped in to manage the semifinal, Wise County Superintendent Mike Goforth confirmed. Even as the Bears prepared for their next challenge, everyone knew the bigger question was off the field. Because every passing hour only added more uncertainty.

Then came the emotional update from his wife, Leslie Caudill Turner.

“As of right now, 10:25 PM on Friday night, Travis is missing, & that’s all we know,” she wrote on Facebook, a plea that captured the fear gripping the community. “We love him and need him here with us.”

Her words added another layer of urgency to a search already in full motion.

“We have had the drones up in the air looking, searching,” VSP’s Jason Day told WJHL. “We tried to get the state police aviation, but they were unable to fly yesterday because of the weather. We’ve had K-9 units, bloodhounds from local departments, the sheriff’s office here, and Wise state police dogs into the woods, searching the local area of last known place where Mr. Turner may have been or had seen.”

The Virginia State Police confirmed that the search will continue until Travis Turner is located. But for now, Union marches into its regional final undefeated but with their hearts heavy, waiting for their coach to come home.