“What Are You Doing?”: Michael Irvin Accuses Family of Leaving Him Unpaid, Took Him for Granted

Michael Irvin learned early that helping relatives can have an unexpected side effect because kindness sometimes turns into an expectation. The Dallas Cowboys legend recently shared how family members have lived in his properties for decades without paying a single dollar in rent, taking his generosity completely for granted.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On the 4th & South podcast, Michael Irvin opened up about his family situation, explaining just how far the arrangement had gone. He explained that he owns seven homes in Florida and has relatives occupying every single one of them. After years of staying, his patience is finally wearing thin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: IMAGO

“I got 16 brothers,” he revealed. “I own seven homes in Florida right now, and I got seven relatives in them, and they won’t leave.” That is a lot of family, a lot of houses, and apparently, rent is not part of the deal. “They ain’t paid rent in 30 years,” Irvin continued. “And they’ll call me: ‘Michael, we need some new cabinets in the house.’ You’ve been standing there 30 years, ain’t paid no rent, what are you doing?”

Michael Irvin then offered an example that highlights how absurd the situation really is. He recalled a relative who bought him a pair of sneakers when he was in eighth grade. Decades later, according to Irvin, that small act of kindness was somehow used as a justification for why that relative deserved a free house.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because our family feels, ‘Remember, I brought you some sneakers in the eighth grade, you should be able to get me this house,’” he added. “Like, that was sneakers. Why do I gotta get you a house?”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is a classic family story. Michael Irvin comes from a large family, growing up in Fort Lauderdale with 16 siblings. His financial standing changed dramatically when the Cowboys drafted him in 1988, followed by a massive five-year, $15 million contract in 1995. That payout 31 years ago set up his wealth, but it also started three decades of unpaid family housing.

Michael Irvin spent his whole 12-year career in Dallas, becoming one of the defining receivers of the Cowboys’ championship era alongside Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith. Celebrity Net Worth currently puts his fortune at about $12 million, with his wealth coming from football, broadcasting, entertainment, and other ventures. But money changed the scale of his family responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Irvin has previously talked about buying his first house after signing his rookie deal and learning, sometimes the hard way, that making money and managing money are two different things. Over time, he became more deliberate about protecting what he had built. That makes his latest complaint a little more understandable.

Supporting family is natural, but paying for seven houses while occupants demand free renovations after 30 years is a different matter. Generosity has its limits, and Irvin is drawing a line between being a supportive relative and an unpaid landlord.