“What Can You Afford?”: Mike Norvell’s FSU Becomes College Football’s Laughing Stock as Power Outage Forces Unheard-of Situation

On a prime-time Labor Day evening, Florida State football was supposed to showcase its bounce-back power to the nation. Instead, head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles ended up looking like the biggest punchline in college sports. Just minutes before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff against No. 19 SMU, Doak Campbell Stadium went completely dark, leaving thousands of fans standing in the shadows.

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For a program that spent the last couple of years fighting expensive legal battles to leave the ACC while flexing its big-money status, the scene was pure embarrassment. Before a single pass was thrown, Mike Norvell’s team was caught in an unheard-of situation that belonged in a local recreational park, not an elite college stadium.

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As Chris Vannini shared ESPN’s Taylor McGregor report, Florida State and SMU were targeting a 9:15 p.m. ET kickoff. There was enough light to potentially play, but the stadium was still missing several important pieces. The game clock would have to stay on the field, while helmet communication between coaches and players was unavailable.

The team captains had already completed the ceremonial coin toss when the stadium power snapped off. Key game operations ground to a halt instantly. Players and coaches hung around the sidelines for nearly twenty minutes, staring up at dark towers before officials finally ordered everyone back into the locker rooms while engineers scrambled for a fix.

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The issue was traced to a transformer on the west side of the stadium, and an initial attempt to reset it failed. That turned a routine season opener into something nobody had planned for.

SMU coach Rhett Lashlee admitted nobody had been given much certainty about when the problem would be fixed. “They kept saying they hope five to 10,” he said on ESPN. “They found the problem. I think they’re going to get it fixed. We just don’t know if it’s 10 minutes or 20 minutes.”

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As Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported, “FSU and SMU are kicking off without full stadium lights, PA speakers, ref mics, sideline iPads, coach-to-player comms, and scoreboard.”

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As expected, college football fans on social media tore into Florida State without mercy. Referring to FSU’s endless financial debates and high-profile legal posturing, one fan posted online, “Y’all can’t afford a coach buyout, wanted the SEC to buy you out of your ACC agreement, can’t even get your stadium lights to work… what can you afford?”

The comment hit hard because FSU is anything but broke, especially with the university board approving a massive $3.22 billion operating budget for the 2026-27 year. “This is embarrassing in 2026 for a school with the kind of money FSU has,” another commented.

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Local Tallahassee residents were equally upset, pointing out that power reliability has been a recurring headache across the city. Other football followers called the situation a complete embarrassment for the athletic department, questioning how a major school failed to test its electrical infrastructure ahead of a prime-time national broadcast.

“This is absolutely embarrassing for FSU and City of Tallahassee Utilities. We have witnessed numerous power outages in Tallahassee. More than I have ever seen, and I have been here a long time. No excuse!” they posted.

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Then came the inevitable pile-on. “Florida State should be penalized for this. Everything about that program has turned to shit,” another wrote.

Another user roasted the school, saying, “What a joke of a school! Did anyone think to maybe test the lights before a tv game?”

Inside the stadium, fans held up their cellphone lights while they waited. For a holiday crowd expecting a football game, this was an unexpected way to spend Labor Day. Florida State had thousands of fans in the building, two teams ready to play, and a national television audience waiting. It just needed the lights to cooperate.