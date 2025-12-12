What Charges Is Sherrone Moore Facing? Latest Update on Fired Michigan HC

Sherrone Moore has plunged into the eye of a full-blown scandal after his sudden firing from Michigan. People accuse the 39-year-old, who is married and a father of three, of having an illicit relationship with his executive assistant, Paige Shiver. The university isn’t looking the other way either. It’s tearing through everything it can find in an effort to uncover the truth. And just when it seemed the situation couldn’t get any worse, the same woman accused Moore of assault.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As these accusations continue to unfold, here’s a closer look at the charges Moore is reportedly facing behind bars. CBS senior reporter Matt Zenitz shared on X that authorities have charged Moore with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering, or entering without breaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

What led to the charges against Sherrone Moore?

The situation escalated when reports accused Moore of having an illegitimate relationship with his assistant, Paige Shiver. Those accusations led Michigan to fire him after he carried the Wolverines for two seasons following Jim Harbaugh’s departure. The series of events led to Moore breaking into the house of Shiver. According to dispatch audio and multiple reports, officers were told that Moore had shown up at the residence, distraught over losing his multimillion‑dollar job.

Police said Moore was suicidal and believed he carried a knife. They traced the call to Shiver’s Ann Arbor/Pittsfield Township address, where the report described a man who had been stalking her “for months.” The dispatcher relayed that the caller said Moore grabbed a knife. He threatened to kill her and then turned the weapon on himself before fleeing the home on foot. Dispatchers warned responding units that the suspect was suicidal, driving a blacked-out Chevy Tahoe, and possibly carrying “several knives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This prompted a domestic assault call and a mental‑health crisis. Police ultimately located Moore at a nearby church and detained him, leading to his jailing as investigators opened an assault case tied directly to the incident at Shiver’s residence. This stands as a strong charge of third-degree home invasion. Within the charges, the felony is punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2000 fine.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Details of felony home invasion allegation

Under Michigan law, home invasion is defined and punished under MCL 750.110a. First‑degree home invasion is entering a dwelling without permission while armed or when someone is lawfully present, with the intent to commit a felony, larceny, or assault. It carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to 5,000 dollars. Second‑degree home invasion involves a similar unlawful entry with intent to commit a felony, larceny, or assault.

The only difference is that it happens without a weapon or occupant requirement. It is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $3,000 fine. Third-degree covers unlawful entry tied to a misdemeanor or violation of a court order, with a maximum penalty of 5 years and a fine of up to $2,000.

Authorities have charged Sherrone Moore with third-degree home invasion. Prosecutors allege he entered a female staffer’s residence without permission, intending to commit stalking.

ADVERTISEMENT

How authorities responded and the arrest timeline

December 10, 2025: Michigan’s internal investigation reportedly started in late October. The school found “credible evidence” that Sherrone Moore had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Michigan’s internal investigation reportedly started in late October. The school found “credible evidence” that Sherrone Moore had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. December 10, 2025, 4:43 PM ET: Michigan announced it was firing Moore for cause, effective immediately. That move meant the school didn’t have to pay out the remaining years on his contract.

Michigan announced it was firing Moore for cause, effective immediately. That move meant the school didn’t have to pay out the remaining years on his contract. December 10, 2025 (shortly after the firing): Pittsfield Township Police responded to a call from the alleged victim, who reported an assault and claimed Moore had been stalking her for months.

Pittsfield Township Police responded to a call from the alleged victim, who reported an assault and claimed Moore had been stalking her for months. December 10, 2025 (evening): Police in Saline, Michigan, tracked Moore down, detained him, and handed him over to Pittsfield Township authorities. Authorities booked him into the Washtenaw County Jail around 8:30 PM ET.

Police in Saline, Michigan, tracked Moore down, detained him, and handed him over to Pittsfield Township authorities. Authorities booked him into the Washtenaw County Jail around 8:30 PM ET. December 11, 2025: Moore stayed in jail while waiting for formal charges. Meanwhile, University of Michigan interim president Domenico Grasso sent a letter to the campus urging anyone with information to contact the investigators.

Moore stayed in jail while waiting for formal charges. Meanwhile, University of Michigan interim president Domenico Grasso sent a letter to the campus urging anyone with information to contact the investigators. December 12, 2025: Moore appeared in court for his arraignment. He was officially charged with:

Felony, third-degree home invasion

Misdemeanor stalking (domestic relationship)

Misdemeanor breaking and entering

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s next in Sherrone Moore’s legal proceedings

Sherrone Moore appeared for his arraignment via video link on Friday, December 12, 2025, where the magistrate set his bond at $25,000 cash or surety. As part of his release conditions, he has to wear a GPS monitor, stay away from the alleged victim, avoid buying any weapons, and steer clear of alcohol, marijuana, or any drugs. He’s also required to continue his mental health treatment. Meanwhile, the University of Michigan is trying to get to the bottom of this whole mess. President Domenico Grasso has urged students to come forward with any stories or information that could help the investigation.