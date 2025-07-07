What Did Notre Dame Get in Brayden Robinson?

Marcus Freeman has become unstoppable in the recruitment trail. Notre Dame just grabbed a Texas-bred missile in Brayden Robinson that sent shockwaves among college football fans and analysts alike. The 5’8, 160-pound WR out of Red Oak, Texas, received his ND offer on 2024’s Pot of Gold Day, after which he took an OV on June 20. But he had options. Miami, Arizona, Alabama, Ohio State, and, of course, the instate Longhorns. But when the dust settled, it was the Irish waving the victory flag.

Rivals broke the news in an X post on July 6 — “4-star WR Brayden Robinson has committed to Notre Dame☘️” And it’s a huge get for Marcus Freeman and Co. because this guy is a serious game-changer. Maybe Brayden Robinson doesn’t have the frame of a typical WR, but that gives him an advantage. He ran a 10.44 in the 100-meter dash, which is quite impressive for a high schooler. And that burst isn’t wasted speed either. His tape screams field vision, sudden separation, and acceleration that gives hard times to DBs.

Brayden Robinson got real receiver polish. Crisp routes, good grip, deep threat range, high precision. It’s a delayed combination. As 247Sports’ scouting analyst Gabe Brooks put it, he’s an “electric track Speedster who has produced in pads as a receiver and return man. Plays with excellent initial acceleration and requisite top-end speed to hit the long b–. Also a short-to-intermediate playmaker with high-volume targets to complement the chunk plays. From a projection standpoint, a slot receiver who’s a candidate to move around the formation as a personnel-versatile weapon.”

Ranked No. 330 overall in the 247Sports Composite and No. 40 among WRs, Brayden Robinson’s numbers might not jump off the page like a five-star. But turn on the film and you’ll ask why he’s not higher. In 2024, when Red Oak’s star WR Taz Williams Jr. (now at Baylor) went down in Week 2, he became the man of the show. From WR2 to WR1, and suddenly, 79 catches, 1,408 yards (17.8 YPC), and 15 TDs. And the staff at Notre Dame clearly believes he can be the guy in their future WR corps.

Notre Dame makes a national statement with Brayden Robinson’s commitment

If we’re being blunt, Notre Dame doesn’t usually win Texas battles like this, especially not when programs like the Longhorns and Buckeyes are sitting at the table. But this 2026 class feels different. Robinson is the 14th four-star or higher to commit and the third from Texas, joining DL Tiki Hola and RB Javian Osborne. That’s a pipeline starting to show pressure. He joins a loaded 2026 Irish wideout haul that already features NFL pedigrees, including Kaydon Finley and Devin Fitzgerald.

And Brayden Robinson is the burner. Notre Dame has also exceeded his expectations after his spring game visit. “The campus was way more modern than I expected and the facilities are going to be top notch once finished,” he said. “I think Coach Freeman is building a dynasty with the program and the way he leads and talks to his players really stood out to me. The people stand out, and learning how much weight a Notre Dame degree carries in the world.” So it’s a win-win situation for both parties.

It’s not just about depth now. Marcus Freeman is stacking dynamite in South Bend. With Brayden Robinson in the mix, Notre Dame’s 2026 class looks formidable with 25 commits, ranking No. 4 in the nation.