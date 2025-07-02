What Eliah Drinkwitz and Hugh Freeze’s Recruiting Could Mean for Their Mizzou and Auburn Future

There’s no sugarcoating that the SEC is always intense. And right now, it’s Missouri HC Eliah Drinkwitz and Auburn’s Hugh Freeze walking a tightrope. They’re not flailing, but they’re not sprinting ahead either. Sitting at the bottom of the SEC recruiting rankings doesn’t scream dominance. But before you write them off, maybe give these two under-pressure HCs a little credit for how they can potentially rewrite their destiny this upcoming season.

Let’s start in Columbia, where Eliah Drinkwitz has turned Missouri into one of the most unpredictable storylines in the conference. After two straight double-digit win seasons and a 21-5 run that includes wins over ranked teams, you’d think the Tigers would be humming on the recruiting trail. But no. According to On3’s recruiting rankings, Missouri ranks at No. 15 in the SEC in the 2026 recruiting class, barely ahead of Auburn, with a total of nine commits, including three 4-stars. But there’s more than meets the eye.

Mizzou is recruiting players who fit. Eliah Drinkwitz added 6’4, 315-pound OL Brandon Anderson, who flipped from Tennessee. He joined fellow OL Khalief Canty Jr., and is followed by Braylon Ellison, who committed on Tuesday. The area of concern for the Tigers is the offense. So, strategically, eight of nine commits play on that side of the ball, signaling that Drinkwitz is putting his chips on reshaping a unit that lost some key pieces. But there are still some things to address.

Missouri still needs a tackle, and it also desperately needs to figure out its quarterback situation. Will it be Sam Horn or Penn State transfer Beau Pribula? No one’s sold yet, but everyone’s intrigued. But the good news is that Mizzou’s defense returns eight starters, and the NIL money is flowing, with $31.7M last year and $20.5M more unlocked under the House settlement. And maybe they’re building something, but the process doesn’t always look pretty. That’s a similar case for Hugh Freeze in Auburn.

Is Hugh Freeze plotting a comeback despite sitting last in the SEC?

Heading down to The Plains, Hugh Freeze’s second act in the SEC hasn’t exactly been a hit. He’s 11-14 overall and 5-11 in the league. But things may be finally aligning. Despite sitting dead last in the SEC for the 2026 recruiting cycle, Auburn pulled off a coup when dual-threat QB Peyton Falzone flipped from Penn State to Auburn. Add to that 6’7, 370-pound lineman Nikau Hepi out of the NFL Academy, and the Tigers suddenly look more formidable than the rankings suggest.

Missouri lost commitments from Denairius Gray, JaMichael Garrett, and Shadarius Toodle. But they bounced back fast and now have six commits, two of them 4-stars. Also, Auburn AD John Cohen confirmed full participation in revenue sharing with athletes.

“Auburn is fully funding revenue sharing, a $20.5 million investment,” he said. “Auburn will also allocate 113.8 additional scholarships year-over-year, at a projected cost of $5.49 million.” That’s a game-changer, especially for a program that’s long depended on booster firepower. And they’ve also got Jackson Arnold, who could lead a breakout year for Hugh Freeze.

Both Eliah Drinkwitz and Hugh Freeze are battling uphill. They’re under pressure and underestimated. If they connect the right dots, both coaches might just silence the doubters for another season and build something even bigger in 2026.