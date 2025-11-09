What Happened to Aaron Anderson? All About LSU WR’s Injury at Alabama Game

The LSU Tigers’ misery just keeps piling up this season. First, their 25-49 loss against Texas A&M pulled the brakes on their championship hopes, and now their game against Alabama hit them with another setback. Their star WR, Aaron Anderson, left early in the second quarter of the game with an injury. Anderson remains a key piece of the Tigers’ offense as he entered the game leading with 382 yards on 29 catches. And losing at such a crucial time of the game when they are already trailing with a 3-10 score in the 2nd quarter, is a big blow.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

What Happened to Aaron Anderson?

After making a catch in the second quarter with 12:47 minutes left, Aaron Anderson appeared to hurt his left arm, after which he immediately walked off the field. He went straight into the LSU medical tent on the sideline for evaluation. The game’s broadcaster, Sean McDonough, confirmed the incident, saying, “He puts his left arm down and injures his elbow. He has gone off in obvious pain and has gone to the tent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time of his injury, Anderson was already turning heads with two catches for 16 yards on two targets. This makes his injury even more disappointing for LSU. Now, 104.5 ESPN hits X with the update: “From the sideline, LSU WR Aaron Anderson suffered a left elbow injury. He has a brace on and will return.” After getting to the sideline, Anderson, the training staff put a brace on his left arm. Then he even did some pushups, putting weight on his arm without any difficulty. Which added more on his return.

This season, LSU’s offense might be struggling, but last year, this guy was ranked among the top 10 receivers in the SEC and also outclassed the Tigers’ receiving troops in both receptions (61) and 884 yards. He started off his career at Edna Karr High School in New Orleans, then ended up at Alabama before he transferred to LSU ahead of the 2023 season, which made his exit against Alabama even more heartbreaking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The time he came to LSU, his track skills were making headlines too. As he ran a 10.77 in the 100-meter dash in high school and returned 20 kicks for touchdowns. Even his new OC at that time, Mike Denbrock, couldn’t hold back his praise for him. “He’s a guy who has to touch the football,” Denbrock said. “It’s on me and the rest of the offensive coaches to make sure we’re creative enough that we’re using the skills that he brings to the table the right way.”

But now injury keeps piling up and hampering Anderson’s bright future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Aaron Anderson series of injury

This isn’t the first time LSU almost lost their key offensive weapon to injury. Back in September while playing against Ole Miss, Anderson left the game with injuries to his elbow and his knee. Before leaving, Anderson was delivering a top-notch performance, catching two passes for 12 yards. And what’s interesting is he entered the game against Ole Miss with a team-high 21 receptions for 293 yards.

He’s been dealing with a knee injury for quite some time and even sat out against South Carolina. He had a surgery on the same knee before he arrived at LSU in 2023 after sustaining a “cartilage injury” when he was in Alabama. Then in this year’s preseason, he was limited by his irritation on the same knee. At that time, former HC Brian Kelly addressed his situation as “arthritic,” saying, “He really has an arthritic knee, generally speaking,” Kelly said. “You wouldn’t call it arthritis, but it’s a cranky knee that we needed to calm down. We cut him back. He has gotten some medicine for it. He feels really good, and there was no need for us to have him be a habitual guy who has a sore knee.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, let’s wait and see how well he returns to the field in LSU’s remaining games.