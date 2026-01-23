Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
Home/College Football

What Happened to Arch Manning? Why Did Texas QB Have Surgery This Week?

ByInsiya Johar

Jan 23, 2026 | 1:41 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/College Football

What Happened to Arch Manning? Why Did Texas QB Have Surgery This Week?

ByInsiya Johar

Jan 23, 2026 | 1:41 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

After winning the Citrus Bowl MVP, Arch Manning admitted there’s plenty of room for improvement. However, his offseason plans are now on hold after undergoing surgery.

On Friday, Texas officials announced that star Arch Manning underwent foot surgery this week and will remain limited in his offseason workouts. So far, the officials haven’t disclosed the nature of the injury; however, much to the fan’s relief, it was not an alarming situation but rather a minor preventive procedure aimed at addressing a previous injury.

Although he will remain limited during workouts for a while, he is expected to return during spring drills.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT