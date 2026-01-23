What Happened to Arch Manning? Why Did Texas QB Have Surgery This Week?

After winning the Citrus Bowl MVP, Arch Manning admitted there’s plenty of room for improvement. However, his offseason plans are now on hold after undergoing surgery.

On Friday, Texas officials announced that star Arch Manning underwent foot surgery this week and will remain limited in his offseason workouts. So far, the officials haven’t disclosed the nature of the injury; however, much to the fan’s relief, it was not an alarming situation but rather a minor preventive procedure aimed at addressing a previous injury.

Although he will remain limited during workouts for a while, he is expected to return during spring drills.