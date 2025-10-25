What Happened to Arik Gilbert? Why Was Former LSU & Georgia Star Arrested?

The Savannah State Tigers’ first loss of the season to Sacramento State was about more than just starting 0-1. The team’s reputation took a hit when one of its own ended up in legal trouble. Arik Gilbert, a five-star tight end recruit ranked No. 1 in his class, started his football journey with high expectations at LSU. With the Tigers, he recorded 35 catches, 368 yards, and a couple of touchdowns in his freshman year. However, off-field troubles began to cast a shadow over his promising career.

These troubles followed him through transfers. He left his mark with LSU, then transferred to Georgia, Nebraska, and now Savannah State. But now Gilbert found himself in a pool of legal troubles. Unfortunately, the allegations are serious: Gilbert has now landed in legal hot water once again due to shoplifting and obstruction charges in Georgia.

And this wasn’t really his first charge. In 2023, while with Nebraska, he was arrested for allegedly breaking into a liquor and vape shop.

What Happened to Arik Gilbert?

Gilbert came out of Marietta High School in Georgia as a five-star tight end and the 2019 Gatorade National Player of the Year. His accolades were top of the mark, as Gilbert was pegged as a future star with a versatile skill set. He started at LSU in 2020 with a solid freshman season. But after opting out late in the season due to injury, things began to unravel. Gilbert then took the option of transferring to his home state for a fresh start. And what else would have made sense other than the Bulldogs?

He spent two seasons at Athens. In 2022, Gilbert didn’t see much action. He played as a backup tight end in just three of the team’s thirteen games. During that stretch, he had 2 catches for 16 yards and a touchdown. Gilbert even grabbed a 4-yard TD pass from Carson Beck in the fourth quarter against Vanderbilt. That marked his first and only score as a Bulldog. After that, his quest for stability continued as he moved to Nebraska for the 2023 season.

But he couldn’t see the field because of off-field legal trouble. At Lincoln, Gilbert was arrested on charges of breaking into a leaker and vape shop.

Why was Arik Gilbert Arrested?

The recent slip marked his second strike in nearly two years. Gilbert’s arrest in Savannah came on allegations of shoplifting and obstruction of justice, according to Chatham County jail records. Authorities are holding the Savannah State redshirt sophomore on a $3,500 bond. The new charges add to a growing list of legal issues that have derailed Gilbert’s once-promising career.

At Savannah State this season, Gilbert played in six games and hauled in 19 catches for 258 yards and a touchdown.

What off-field Issues Led to Gilbert’s Career Setbacks?

Gilbert was the brightest of the athletes in the state of Georgia. His life took a turn as he joined Nebraska after transferring from Georgia due to personal reasons, where he had just appeared in 3 games. With the Bulldogs in 2022, Gilbert completed a mere 16 yards on 2 receptions. But he even scored a TD from a 4-yard pass from Carson Beck. After that, Lincoln became his home. But since it was Gilbert’s second transfer, he had to wait for the NCAA to give him the green signal before he could suit up at Lincoln.

But he couldn’t really show his prowess there. Arrest records show that officers arrested Gilbert on charges of a smash-and-grab burglary and obstruction. It was actually his second run-in with the law in just three weeks down in Lumpkin County, Georgia. Not long after, he got picked up again in Lancaster County, Nebraska. And this time, on suspicion of burglary after cops found about $1,600 worth of stuff from a liquor and vape shop in Lincoln. Before this, Nebraska HC Matt Rhule clarified his stance on Gilbert’s off-field struggles.

“When we took Arik, we knew we had a good group of people that were going to help him through some of the issues he’s dealing with in his life,” Rhule said last month, via Laura Michelson of KLKN-TV. “During camp, he’s had some struggles. He’s working to overcome them.” Lastly, the recent shoplifting chaos majorly put his CFB career on the line.

Where is Arik Gilbert Now and What’s Next for Him?

This recent violation marks Gilbert’s third legal trouble in his CFB career. And now it seems quite difficult for him to get out of this mess and start afresh with another team.