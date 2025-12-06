What Happened to Bear Bachmeier? When & How Did BYU QB Get Injured During Big 12 Championship?

The Cougars came into Arlington Stadium dreaming big with a playoff spot within reach. And when LJ Martin punched in a 10-yard score to put BYU on the board first, you’d expect the place to erupt. Instead, the celebration felt muted, the nerves still hanging in the air.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Before the first score, with 4:58 remaining on the clock, star BYU QB Bear Bachmeier was noticeably limping after his QB run. Now, as the second quarter ended with the Red Raiders having a 13-7 lead, the commentators kept saying that he’s clearly not at 100% and is moving gingerly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story