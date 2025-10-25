What Happened to Cam Coleman? Is Auburn WR Ruled Out of Arkansas Game?

Auburn nearly lost a serious offensive weapon tonight. WR Cam Coleman went down with an injury after that sensational TD, leaving fans in worry. Here’s what we know about that brutal blow, and about his current status for the game.

With about 4:45 remaining in the first quarter, standout wide receiver Cam Coleman went down with a right ankle sprain. The 19-year-old was seen limping off the field just now, as Arkansas’ Stephen Dix Jr. seemed to have rolled over the WR’s foot. The latter tried to block for Eric Singleton Jr. on a rushing attempt. Coleman was attended to on the field before being taken out. He had 2 catches for 27 yards, and that phenomenal one-handed TD in the bag before the unfortunate injury.

Coleman had been trying to work out the injury on the sidelines. “He’s been in and out of the tent, warming up, moving laterally, vertically, doing everything,” SEC Networks’ sideline reporter Morgan Uber said. Thankfully for the HC, Coleman was healthy enough to return to the field in the third quarter. A blow to the star WR kills a lot of hope for Hugh Freeze.

The WR has become an integral receiver in the offense and has emerged as one of the best in the country. Currently, the 19-year-old is still splitting the workload on the field with Eric Singleton Jr., who leads the team in receptions. But Coleman, following behind with 30 catches, leads in receiving yards instead. He is a weapon that is yet to reach his true potential.

Cam Coleman’s production took an unfortunate backseat in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. But he left fans impressed with his heroics. He connected on 88% of passes targeting him in the last 3 games for Auburn (22-of-25), bringing in 306 yards and 6 TDs. Coleman needed to continue on that track to ensure Auburn’s offensive success.

Hugh Freeze is desperate for a win over Arkansas and will be depending a lot on Coleman. His talent is so impressive that even Bobby Petrino came prepared for him.

Bobby Petrino calls Cam Coleman a “special player”

Coleman and Petrino actually go back a few years. He was committed to Texas A&M at the time of his recruitment, where the Arkansas interim HC was an OC. Bobby Petrino sure knows some things about players that make good offenses, and Coleman impressed him from the get-go. “They’ve got a receiver that we really have to understand where he’s lined up. He’s a special, special player.” Petrino said of Coleman, according to Auburn Wire.

“He’s probably as good as a receiver as there is in the entire country. So, we have to know where he is at every play,” Petrino continued in his praise for the young WR. Along with Singleton Jr. and Malcolm Simmons, he was part of a receiving corps that was ranked the country’s preseason second-best by PFF. Entering the Arkansas clash, Coleman was averaging 13.8 yards per catch. He was going to be a serious threat to the Razorbacks’ defense, which was struggling to limit passing attacks this season.

Cam Coleman is a budding star for an embattled Hugh Freeze. The HC hasn’t been able to catch a break at all this season, and nearly lost the best player of his offense to an injury. He’ll need a healthy Cam Coleman to somehow survive the rest of the schedule.