What Happened to Carnell Tate? Why Was the OSU WR on the Sideline vs. Purdue?

The Ohio State Buckeyes rolled into Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday afternoon looking to maintain their perfect 8-0 record. But something looked off from the opening drive. Fans watching the game quickly noticed that Carnell Tate, one half of what might be the best receiver duo in college football, wasn’t on the field for Ohio State’s first offensive series against Purdue.

The 6-foot-3 junior had been torching defenses all season alongside freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith, averaging 17.7 yards per catch and hauling in seven touchdowns through eight games. But there he was, standing on the sideline in full uniform with his helmet, watching quarterback Julian Sayin lead the Buckeyes down the field without him.

The absence of one of Ohio State’s most dangerous weapons immediately sparked concern on social media. Fans were wondering if an injury had knocked him out of action against the struggling 2-7 Boilermakers.​

The mystery didn’t last long. Big Ten Network sideline reporter Brooke Fletcher cleared things up midway through the first quarter. He reported that Carnell Tate was “a little tight during warmups” and that Ohio State’s coaching staff was holding him out as a precautionary measure. Pete Nakos, who covers the Buckeyes, confirmed the news via social media, tweeting that Tate “has been sidelined today against Purdue out of caution. Per broadcast, he was tight during warmups.”

Fletcher added that Carnell Tate hadn’t been ruled out entirely and could play if the Buckeyes needed him. But given the circumstances (Ohio State was heavily favored against a Purdue team that had lost seven straight and hadn’t won a Big Ten game all season), there was little reason to risk aggravating whatever tightness Tate was experiencing. Ryan Day and his staff clearly decided that with a 43.5-point spread in their favor. So, they could afford to be cautious with one of their most valuable players.​

Tate’s absence was notable given how dominant he’d been throughout the 2025 season. Through eight games, he had reeled in 39 catches for 711 yards and seven touchdowns. This included a monster 111-yard, two-touchdown performance at Wisconsin just two weeks earlier. Against Minnesota, he caught nine passes for 183 yards and a score, showing the explosiveness that made him a future first-round NFL Draft pick.

His chemistry with Sayin had been undeniable. Just a week earlier against Penn State, Tate had torched the Nittany Lions for five catches, 124 yards, and a touchdown, including a 57-yard reception that showcased his big-play ability. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs had even suggested on his podcast that Carnell Tate and Smith could eventually surpass Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase as the greatest receiver duo in college football history if they kept playing at their current level.

Missing someone that productive, even for precautionary reasons, would typically be cause for concern. But Ohio State’s depth at wide receiver made Carnell Tate’s absence manageable, at least against a Purdue team that ranked 116th nationally in expected points added per passing play.

Smith steps up, depth chart gets tested

With Tate on the sideline, Jeremiah Smith became the entire show for Ohio State’s passing attack. The sophomore phenom put on an absolute clinic in the first half alone, hauling in seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. This included a gorgeous 35-yard scoring connection with Julian Sayin in the second quarter. Smith made history in the process, becoming the fastest player in Ohio State history to reach 25 career receiving touchdowns, a milestone that speaks to just how special he is.

Ryan Day confirmed at halftime that Tate wouldn’t play in the second half either, telling Big Ten Network’s Brooke Fletcher, “He’s not gonna play. We’re gonna hold him. It was a thing before the game; we just didn’t feel comfortable putting him out there. You won’t see him in the second half.” But Smith’s dominance meant the Buckeyes didn’t really miss Tate. Ohio State led 24-3 at the break.

Beyond Smith carrying the load, Ohio State got a chance to see what its depth chart really looked like at receiver. Brandon Inniss, the former five-star recruit, saw extended opportunities to show what he could do. It was exactly the game where Day could afford to be cautious. The offense continued humming along without him, proving that Ohio State’s depth at the skill positions is built for moments exactly like this one.