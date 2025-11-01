What Happened to Daylan McCutcheon? Will Texas WR Return to the Field?

The wide receiver room for the Texas Longhorns has had a tough afternoon. After freshman Daylan McCutcheon just added another name to the list of injured players. Previously, Ryan Wingo went to the locker room after appearing to injure a finger on his right hand. Similarly, McCutcheon, a rookie wide receiver, entered the injury tent during the first half of the Texas vs. Vanderbilt game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Insider Texas added the information on X, and later, the 19-year-old removed his helmet and was returning to the locker room with a trainer. This setback couldn’t have come at a worse moment for a freshman who has shown a lot of promise so far. From his college debut against Ohio State to his spectacular 26-yard catch against Florida, McCutcheon has been in six games so far this season, contributing consistently each week.

With the wideouts’ injuries already mounting, he was making a name for himself in Texas’ deep rotation. The Longhorns’ receiving depth is now further damaged by McCutcheon’s injury, and Steve Sarkisian and his staff are trying to make adjustments in the midseason.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While on the field, Texas has been all business. In a crucial SEC matchup, the No. 20 Longhorns lead No. 9 Vanderbilt 24–10 at halftime. Even with Sarkisian’s explosive style, the offense has been operating at an average of ridiculous 10 yards per play. Despite being one of the most effective ground teams in the nation, Vanderbilt appears to be utterly out of rhythm, managing only 1.1 yards per carry. Still, the image of Daylan McCutcheon heading to the locker room overshadowed Texas’s otherwise impressive first half despite the offensive fireworks and defensive power. But even as Texas dominated on the scoreboard, the excitement on the field quickly gave way to concern with another majory injury.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Texas WR woes deepen as Ryan Wingo and Daylan McCutcheon exit with injuries

Early in the game against Vanderbilt, it appeared as though Texas was going to put on an offensive show, and Ryan Wingo was the driving force behind it all. The fans at Memorial Stadium went into a state of shock as the sophomore wide receiver converted a simple screen throw into a spectacular 75-yard touchdown on the game’s opening play. But things took a turn. After hauling in a 14-yard catch along the sideline later in the first quarter, Wingo immediately went to the injury tent. Shortly after that, he was spotted heading in the direction of the locker room rather than coming back for Texas’s next drive.

AD

The timing of the injury couldn’t have been worse. Wingo had just had a career-high performance against Mississippi State, when he scored and crushed opponents for 184 yards. He has been Texas’ go-to weapon through eight games, surpassing 500 yards and showing all of the five-star potential that fans had anticipated. DeAndre Moore Jr., Parker Livingstone, and Emmett Mosley V will now have to perform consistently after losing him. It’s time to put Sarkisian’s weeks-long talk about offensive balance into action.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The good news? The depth of Texas is holding up well. Moore’s experience from the previous year’s run cannot be overlooked. And Livingstone and Mosley were heroes in the thrilling overtime victory over Mississippi State, both of whom caught crucial touchdowns. Even if Cole Hutson is moved to left guard, the O-line will benefit from his return and Arch Manning’s recovery from concussion protocol and his improved performance can help Texas win against Vanderbilt. But there’s no denying that Wingo’s absence hurts. The Longhorns’ offense seems much more quicker and explosive when he’s on the field.