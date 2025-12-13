brand-logo
What Happened to Eli Heidenreich? Did Navy WR Get Injured?

By Aman Joe

Dec 13, 2025 | 6:17 PM EST

What Happened to Eli Heidenreich? Did Navy WR Get Injured?

ByAman Joe

Dec 13, 2025 | 6:17 PM EST

In one of the oldest grudge games in college history, AAC’s Navy Midshipmen and Army Black Knights took on each other. With the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy at stake, both sides brought aggression to the field. However, wide receiver Eli Heidenreich became a victim of the aggression.

Turns out Eli Heidenreich got punched in the face in the midst of a scuffle. But all went down when he was struck the second time after quarterback Blake Horvath threw an interception. CFB reporter Steve Carney shared the news in a post on X.

“There’s the second punch in the mouth by Army with the interception of Horvath. Heidenreich also looked like he tweaked his knee on the play. #ArmyNavy,” Carney’s post read.

(This is a developing story…)

