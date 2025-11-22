What Happened to Isaiah World? Last-Minute Injury Scare Hits Oregon OT Before USC Clash

Oregon has held steady so far into the season and enters a key matchup against USC. However, the once prolific Ducks seem to be losing some serious firepower in their offense. Injuries continue to batter the team, but now, it seems to have reached LT Isaiah World. Will this side be able to power through without the star OT?

According to the availability report for the Oregon-USC game, Isaiah World has been listed as questionable. He was seen working with strength coach Wilson Love, as he seems to be dealing with an ankle injury. He was able to play the Minnesota game last week. It is unclear if he powered through an injury in that game or if he took the blow afterwards. Unfortunately, he couldn’t start at LT against USC, though there were signs he might.

Isaiah World was seen in the warmups ahead of the game. He participated in the 11-on-11 and seemed to have a decent run. But he was still not in the clear. World was wearing a knee brace, which he wore at the Senior Day event. He also padded up before the game, but his ankle was still spatted. Oregon insiders reported that the OT was taking second-team reps, while rookie Fox Crader was taking the first. Ultimately, the latter ended up replacing World for the USC game.

Losing World will be a serious problem for Oregon. He was the starting LT in the trenches and was a key recruit this year in the transfer portal. With Gernorris Wilson also ruled out, World’s absence takes away some significant production from the O-line. He got 2 back-to-back All Mountain West honorable mentions at Nevada. He came to Oregon with an overall PFF pass-blocking grade of 82.3, and stepped in for star OT Josh Cornerly Jr. Like the latter, Isaiah World grew into being an anchor for the O-line.

World and Dan Wilson being out, along with a host of RBs, means that the rushing attack can also take a backseat. The Ducks’ O-line is a finalist for the Joe Moore award and will need to operate on that level during this key stretch of the season. Oregon losing so many key players before a highly important game has sparked worry in fans. Dan Lanning opened up about how he managed the situations.

Dan Lanning on Oregon having so many injuries

It’s unlike for the Ducks to be losing so many players like this. Dante Moore is missing receivers Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., Dillon Gresham, Jack Ressler, and Kyler Kaspar today. RBs Jayden Limar and Da’Jaun Riggs are also out, and the O-line will lose Isaiah World and Gernorris Wilson. Dan Lanning was asked about the pressing condition of his depleted offense ahead of the USC game.

“I found that teams that practice not to get hurt are the teams that get hurt the most a lot of times. So, you have to practice to a certain level. Football can be a dangerous sport. There’s going to be injuries that exist at times. We have to be able to handle those as they come,” he said in the November 22 episode of the Pat McAfee Show

These injuries, coming in for a game as important as this one, might grow enough to become a pressing problem. Oregon’s playoff fate rests on this game. NFL teams have also sent their representatives to this important clash. Isaiah World will miss out on a key chance to impress the league as he works on building his draft stock for 2026.