What Happened to J’Onre Reed? Kilian O’Connor Comes in as USC Center Leaves in Pain

For a night that was supposed to be about redemption and rhythm, USC’s front line found itself in survival mode. The Trojans were cruising against Northwestern, up comfortably in the fourth, when disaster struck at the heart of their protection. That’s when center J’Onre Reed went down in pain. Another offensive lineman on the turf, another breath held in disbelief.

As one fan posted on X on November 7, “USC center J’Onre Reed down on the ground in pain. Trojans can’t seem to make it through a game without an offensive lineman getting dinged.” But before the injury chaos, there was already a brewing storyline from pregame warmups. Jayden Maiava was taking snaps from J’Onre Reed, while Husan Longstreet handled reps from Killian O’Connor, signaling O’Connor, who’d been sidelined for weeks, was finally inching closer to a return. That hint became reality minutes later.

If there’s a unit that’s been through football’s version of a war zone, it’s USC’s offensive line. Elijah Paige missed time after a Week 4 injury against Michigan State. Killian O’Connor himself had been recovering from a knee issue suffered in the Week 5 loss to Illinois. Add J’Onre Reed’s latest scare, and Lincoln Riley’s once-promising front has been held together by backups, walk-ons, and sheer willpower. The Trojans haven’t had the same five starters up front for more than two straight games, yet they’ve managed to keep the offense humming.

When J’Onre Reed went down, Killian O’Connor stepped in cold and snapped the ball for a critical third-down play. It wasn’t flashy, but it was the moment USC needed. A trusted veteran anchoring the line just when things could’ve spiraled. And in the trenches, that’s what defines trust. The Trojans settled for a 22-yard Ryon Sayeri field goal to stretch the lead to 38-17, effectively sealing their sixth straight win over Northwestern since 1995. And somehow, through the bruises, the makeshift line still gave Jayden Maiava and company the breathing room to rediscover their rhythm when it mattered most.

USC finds balance amid the bruises

Beyond the injuries, USC’s offense finally looked like a Lincoln Riley product again. Jayden Maiava threw for 299 yards, connecting on two touchdowns, one each to Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane. The former racked up 11 catches for a career-high 161 yards and even added a rushing score. King Miller contributed 127 rushing yards and a touchdown, turning every carry into a statement that the Trojans weren’t about to fold.

The 38-17 win over Northwestern was USC’s loudest reminder that they’re still in the College Football Playoff conversation, at least for now. They stayed unbeaten at home and forced the stingiest defense in the Big Ten to surrender 482 yards, its worst showing of the season. Lincoln Riley now faces a new juggling act. Both Paige and O’Connor have missed chunks of time, while J’Onre Reed’s status remains uncertain heading into Iowa week. The Trojans may climb in the CFP rankings, but survival is the new style.

