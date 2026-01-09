What Happened to Kewan Lacy? Why is Logan Diggs Playing Over Him?

Ole Miss’s title dreams took a significant hit with a sudden speed bump as their star running back went down with an injury. After torching Georgia and Tulane’s defenses, he went out with an injury against Miami. Let’s know what exactly happened to him and if Logan Diggs is taking over for him.

Pete Golding’s team takes an early hit in the second quarter when Kewan Lacy goes down with an injury. He went after breaking loose for a 73-yard touchdown run. Reports quickly identify the issue as a concern with the right hamstring.

“Kewan Lacy’s right hamstring is being evaluated and treated on the sideline,” added The Rebel Walk. “Logan Diggs is in the game to start the drive.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With Lacy sidelined, Logan Diggs entered the game, serving as Ole Miss’s second-string running back behind him. He is in his second season and brings in experience from playing at Notre Dame in 2021 and 2022 before moving to LSU and then Ole Miss. This season, he carried the ball for 179 rushing yards and four touchdowns while contributing in the passing game with five receptions for 45 yards.

But replacing an extraordinary player like Kewan Lacy won’t be that straightforward. When everything is at stake for Ole Miss, let’s wait and see how Diggs shows up. Lacy’s 73-yard touchdown run was the longest run given up by Miami all season. Plus, his rushing TD is the longest for the Rebels since Ulysses Bentley’s 89-yd TD in the 2014 Egg Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story is developing…