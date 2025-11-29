What Happened to Malik Muhammad? Texas CB in Pain, Attended by Medical Staff on the Sidelines

Texas fans barely settled into their seats when the first gut-punch landed. Just minutes into a 0-0 scoreboard, Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian watched one of his most reliable corners hit the turf. CB Malik Muhammad has a weather system. Even battling injuries earlier this season, the junior returned just in time to help Texas suffocate opposing offenses again. So of course this piece of news hurt UT.

“#Texas CB Malik Muhammad on the field injured,” Texas insider CJ Vogel reported on X on November 28.

Steve Sarkisian sprinted out alongside trainers. Malik Muhammad eventually got to his feet, walking off under his own power but that limp wasn’t fooling anybody. Replay didn’t show much, only him down and receiving medical attention.

What we do know is Texas is losing production. Muhammad entered the night with 26 solo tackles, two interceptions, and four pass breakups. The is the same player who flipped that entire game with two interceptions and a deflection against Oklahoma. And that game proved Texas’ identity when he’s healthy.

With Malik Muhammad back that day, Texas put together its nastiest defensive performance of the season, holding the then-No. 6 Sooners to 258 yards, three turnovers, and zero second-half points. That was the CB stabilizing a secondary that had been missing a spine. And heading into the second half of the season, he was tied for the team lead in interceptions, matched only by Jelani McDonald and Graceson Littleton, Texas’ turnover-hungry trio.

When Malik Muhammad plays his brand of football, Texas’ secondary becomes nasty. That’s why scouts drool over him. On3 reminded everyone in September why he’s been a lockdown corner. 20 career starts, five games allowing zero receptions, and only one game ever where he gave up 100+ yards. Eighty percent of his starts are under 30 yards allowed. And scouts aren’t the only ones noticing.

Muhammad’s draft stock already reads like a future starter’s resume. Bleacher Report stamped him with a 7.84 grade, slotted him as the No. 4 cornerback in the class, and placed him 29th overall on their big board, drawing an NFL comparison to long, twitchy cover ace Nate Wiggins. At 6’0″ and 188 pounds, he checks every measurable – fluid hips, recovery speed, and enough length to bait QBs into mistakes they instantly regret. And that’s exactly why the next part of his story hits even harder.

Malik Muhammad is interrupted at the worst possible time

Before this setback, Malik Muhammad had been climbing. As a true freshman in 2023, he played all 14 games, scored on a blocked punt against Oklahoma, and picked off Texas Tech. As a sophomore, he started every game, racking up 36 tackles and eight PBUs. By 2025 he was a Thorpe Award candidate, an SEC second-team preseason pick, and the emotional anchor of the Longhorns’ back end. Even after missing Week 6, he roared back in the Red River Rivalry with a two-interception masterpiece that earned him SEC Defensive Player of the Week. So losing him now is more than bad timing. It’s rivalry-shaking.

Friday night’s Lone Star Showdown was already shaping up like a playoff simulation. No. 3 Texas A&M brings one of the nastiest pass rushes in the country, paired with an offense that can erase deficits with two snaps. Texas, now No. 17 after a slide from preseason No. 1, needed a spoiler moment. But doing that without Muhammad is a plot twist.

Texas’ defensive profile tells the truth – 37 sacks (3rd in FBS), 11 interceptions (3rd in SEC), a top-3 run defense, but a pass defense ranked 12th in the league. Malik Muhammad is the duct tape. Without him, the Longhorns risk entering a rivalry shootout without their best cover counterpunch. And in a game where every possession is bloodsport, that matters. The Aggies’ route to Atlanta is dead after Ole Miss took the Egg Bowl, meaning this game decides pride, rankings, and postseason trajectory. Texas can’t reach the SEC Championship but they absolutely can torch A&M’s dreams and rocket up the bowl ladder. With Muhammad hurt, the question becomes, can they?