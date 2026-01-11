What Happened to Marcus Freeman? Full Details of Police Report Against Notre Dame HC

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spent the weekend supporting his son, Vinny, as he competed in a wrestling tournament. What began as a family outing, however, took a troubling turn after an altercation broke out, landing him in legal trouble.

On January 3, Freeman attended the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational event at Mishawaka High School in Indiana, where his son, Vinny, was competing as a high school wrestler. After Vinny was defeated on the mat by opponent Israel Sinnott, an altercation reportedly unfolded involving Marcus Freeman and New Prairie High School head coach Chris Fleeger.

As Vinny was escorted off the mat and out of the gym area by Freeman and Brad Harper, Fleeger allegedly began exchanging words with the group.

“As Marcus Freeman walked through the doorway into the hallway, physical contact allegedly occurred between Marcus Freeman and Fleeger, but police did not disclose the extent of the alleged contact,” The South Bend Tribune reported.

“Once in the hallway, Fleeger and Marcus Freeman’s wife, Joanna, engaged in a shouting match before local law enforcement and Mishawaka school officials separated the two groups. ”

Following the reported altercation, Fleeger has filed a police report accusing Freeman of battery.

Police completed their investigation and forwarded the findings to the prosecutor. Up to this point, there has been no official information on the accusations or whether charges will be laid. The prosecutor’s office has the final say.

