What Happened to Miller Moss? How Did Louisville QB Get Injured?

On the day of their Week 13 game, Louisville fans expected another consistent Saturday against SMU with Miller Moss leading the offense. However, things went south. After back-to-back defeats, things had already been tense for the Cardinals. QB Miller Moss was listed as a ‘game-time decision’ on the injury report. Now, he won’t suit up against the Mustangs.

“Miller Moss, who has helped Louisville get off to its 7-3 start, suffered the injury this week in a freak weight room accident, sources tell @CBSSports,” Matt Zenitz reported the news on X.

Moss’ absence is linked to a foot injury he sustained during the week. He is expected to dress and be available as an emergency quarterback. Deuce Adams is expected to start the game. A season that never really established its rhythm is now hanging on the arm of a redshirt freshman in Dallas. This season, Adams has appeared in four games, completing 3 of 4 passes for 18 yards.

Miller Moss, who helped Louisville get off to its 7-3 start, suffered the injury this week in a freak weight room accident, sources tell @CBSSports https://t.co/xE9lCYWTm2

— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 22, 2025

In 2024, Miller Moss, a senior transfer from USC, has thrown all but 17 of Louisville’s passes. He has been the foundation of Jeff Brohm’s attack, leading the Cards through a terrible ACC stretch with 2,344 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. However, by November, the cracks had begun to appear. His accuracy faltered, his production dropped, and the offense seemed to be waiting for a spark.

Now that Moss is out and Isaac and Keyjuan Brown are not available, Louisville enters Dallas with no rhythm, no safety net, and a quarterback room that is trying to start over. Well, it’s far from ideal, but in a season that’s already been a roller coaster, this QB shuffle might be the only path forward.

Deuce Adams thrown into the spotlight

Louisville wasn’t expecting this kind of uncertainty in late November, but here they are, entering their last ACC game with a quarterback depth chart that has suddenly flipped. With Moss out, things have fallen apart. Deuce Adams, a redshirt freshman who hasn’t seen much of the field and has only made a few passes, was thrust into the spotlight. He went 2-for-3 for 21 yards in the opener against Eastern Kentucky. And after the Clemson defeat, Louisville is attempting desperately to start over while dragging a losing streak behind it.

Now, all eyes are on a young player who has just begun playing college football as he takes on an excellent SMU defense in Dallas. The irony is that Adams isn’t just any backup who was called up off the bench. His path to Louisville has been a slow one. He was full of potential when he came in 2024, but he ended up behind Tyler Shough and then squeezed once more when Jeff Brohm brought in Miller Moss. Every time the door opened for him, someone else entered before him.

Still, he persistently worked, picked up Brohm’s system, and grabbed small but significant moments, such as his debut against Austin Peay and a more impressive performance against Eastern Kentucky. He will now rotate the snaps with Brady Allen, sharing the load as Louisville attempts to put together one more impressive finish. And who knows? If he delivers, this could be the day Louisville discovers the quarterback they’ll lean on in 2026.